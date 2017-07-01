Taylor Swift To Debut Romance With Joe Alwyn At Her Fourth Of July Bash

The Fourth of July is Taylor Swift’s favorite holiday, and there’s no time like the present for her to show off her newest boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Reportedly, the 27-year-old country singer is gearing up to host her annual bash at her Rhode Island home, despite taking a break from the spotlight for a while.

But while she remains off the radar, she’s slowly introducing 26-year-old Joe Alwyn into her life, and this party is the perfect place for him to mix and mingle with her friends and family.

According to Hollywood Life, the singer has been a little hesitant to debut their romance, especially with her rocky past. However, she feels that they are in a good enough place right now that they can make the romance a little bit more public.

Previously, Taylor Swift has been ridiculed for constantly dating and breaking up with men, with some of her critics saying that she’s unable to keep a boyfriend for various reasons. But hopefully, with this new romance with Joe Alwyn, Taylor will be able to put that rumor to rest.

Taylor Swift throws Fourth of July bashes every year, which has become a staple for her squad, and last year the star spent it with Tom Hiddleston.

Fans have already spotted the huge inflatable waterslide that Taylor Swift set up last year for her guests in her Rhode Island yard, leading them to believe that the reports of her party aren’t just false flags. And even though Taylor may be hiding from the media at the moment, it still seems like she’s ready to have some good old American fun.

Last year, Taylor and some of her famous pals donned red, white, and blue bikinis for the occasion and took a ride on a giant inflatable waterslide she set up in her front yard before being treated to a night of fireworks. Hopefully, this year will be no different for the star and her friends.

Guests of the superstar included Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, and several other famous friends.

Let’s hope the weather holds out for her debut with her beau.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]