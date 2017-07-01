Aramazd Andressian Jr.: Missing 5-Year-Old Found Dead Near California Lake [Breaking]

The body of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., who has been missing since April, has been discovered.

According to People, the homicide detectives confirmed a young boy’s body was found near a Santa Barbara County lake on Friday. The child was identified as the missing California boy, Aramazd Andressian Jr. No further details about the discovery have been released at this time.

Aramazd was last seen on April 20 when he and his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California with his aunt and grandmother. They left the park at around midnight, according to video surveillance. Aramazd was supposed to be dropped off to his mother in San Marino, California on April 22, but he and his father never showed up. Instead, Andressian Sr. was found passed near his car at a park nearby. The inside of his car was reportedly doused with gasoline and there were matches inside the vehicle. The child was not at the park with him. Aramazd’s mother, Ana Estevez, reported him missing later that day.

Two weeks later, Andressian Sr. released a statement recounting the moments leading up to his son’s disappearance.

“There has been a great deal of speculation regarding the timeline around his disappearance,” Andressian said. “The last time I saw my son was on Saturday morning, the 22nd, at Arroyo Park near my home in South Pasadena. After breakfast Aramazd Jr. wanted to go to the park before we were to meet his mother for a custody exchange at 9:00 a.m.”

He added: “In one moment, I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later. I was told that a good Samaritan found me unconscious on the ground near my car, with young Aramazd nowhere in sight. I can only speculate that I must have been attacked in the park, given my unresponsive state and subsequent physical condition.”

After almost two months of searching for Aramazd, the homicide detectives in Las Vegas arrested Aramazd Andressian Sr. on suspicion of murder. According to CNN, he was being held on a $10 million bail, and was in the process of being extradited back to Los Angeles when his son’s remains were found. Andressian Sr. was previously arrested just a week after Aramazd disappeared, but he was later released due to lack of sufficient evidence. It is not known what evidence was discovered to prompt the re-arrest.

