Guess Which Show Inspired Star Trek Discovery To Kill Off Some Of Its Main Characters

Game Of Thrones fans will be familiar with the phrase Valar morghulis which means “all men must die.” It’s the ideology that forms the basis of the show and means that no character, no matter how central they are to the script, is safe from death. Now the philosophy has found a new frontier in Star Trek: Discovery.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the producers of the latest TV series in the franchise were inspired by the way Game of Thrones treats its characters. So, if you’re planning to watch the show, try not to get too attached to any of the characters.

“They almost made it difficult to fall in love with people because you didn’t know if they were going to be taken away from you,” Star Trek show-runner, Gretchen J. Berg said of the popular HBO show which is about to start its seventh season in a couple of weeks. “That show’s had an influence on all TV dramas that have come after it.”

“Death isn’t treated gratuitously on this show. It’s not for shock value. But when it happens we want to make sure that people really feel it,” show-runner Aaron Harberts added.

So, Star Trek fans can look forward to lots of action with real consequences for the characters when the show premieres. No one is safe.

The Star Trek: Discovery show-runners have also revealed that they have more wiggle room to test the boundaries the stories fans have become accustomed to seeing. Previous incarnations of the show were more compelled to stay true to creator Gene Roddenberry’s utopian vision for the show. So, they told stories that mostly minimized conflict between the starfleet members. But Discovery is going to be different.

“We’re trying to do stories that are complicated, with characters with strong points of view and strong passions,” Harberts said. “People have to make mistakes — mistakes are still going to be made in the future. We’re still going to argue in the future.”

As for Game Of Thrones season 7, spoilers have been hard to come by but the producers and the cast have been hinting at some major character changes to come.

As The Express reports, Sophie Turrner, who plays Sansa Stark, recently revealed that things are about to become very tense between Sansa and her “brother,” Jon.

“She definitely feels left out. There’s a little bit of jealousy there. She feels like she deserves the title of Queen in the North.” Sophie said. “All she wants is the respect of her brother, and she feels like she’s not getting that. Fair enough!”

We can’t wait to see how all of this plays out on screen.

Game Of Thrones season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO while Star Trek: Discovery premieres on September 24th on CBS All Access.

