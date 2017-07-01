‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks Seen Cavorting With Topshop Heiress Chloe Green Days After Wife’s Emotional Post

Jeremy Meeks shot to fame when a mugshot photo of himself went viral in 2014, landing him lucrative modeling jobs moving forward.

But now the man known to many as the “mugshot model” is in the middle of a controversy after being spotted canoodling with Topshot heiress Chloe Green on a superyacht while vacationing near Turkey on Friday, as reported by Mirror.

To top it off, Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green each have been bold enough to post an Instagram photo proving they were on the same location.

Sir Philip Green’s daughter, for her part, shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a body-hugging swimsuit. Meeks, on the other hand, posted an Instagram photo of himself shirtless and sitting on the prow of a 180 ft Hazar Yildizi superyacht. Photographer Jim Jordan shot both photos, as his watermark can be clearly seen on each.

An insider for the Sun said that Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks have grown quite fond of each other since their first meeting at Cannes in May.

“Chloe seems quite taken with Jeremy, and who can blame her? He’s seen as one of the sexiest guys on the

celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colorful past,” says the insider.

“Quite what Chloe’s dad and Jeremy’s wife will make of their fling is another matter,” adds the source. “Sir Philip is very protective and will likely be concerned his daughter is getting close to a married former gangster.”

Sun kissed ???????? A post shared by .Cjg.com (@chloegreen5) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

The unexpected hookup between the two became even more controversial on account of the fact that Jeremy’s wife of eight years, Melissa Meeks, has just posted an emotional Instagram photo a few days ago.

The Instagram photo shows a quote from deceased legendary rapper, Tupac.

#anotherone Words spoken. From the best. So real. ???? A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

Jeremy Meeks became an instant celebrity when the Stockton Police Department shared his mugshot photo on Facebook back in 2014. Before long, the photo was shared and “liked” by thousands of people. His face has become familiar to anyone who goes on the internet since then.

Thanks for all the love #Blessed A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Jeremy Meeks was a convict who was arrested for gun possession, street terrorism, grand theft, and corporal injury to a child, as reported by Daily Mail.

Just a few months ago, Jeremy Meeks looked every bit the family man when he shared an Instagram photo of himself, his wife Melissa, and their three children posing by the Christmas tree. Before long, Jeremy and Melissa celebrated their eight-year-anniversary just before celebrating the New Year.

Happy Holidays ???????? A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Dec 17, 2016 at 12:40am PST

Happy Anniversary love @jmeeksofficial I love you. #8yearsandcounting #mrsmeeks #jeremymeeks A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

Do you think Jeremy Meeks and wife Melissa can still salvage their marriage following the “hot convict’s” recent indiscretions with Chloe Green? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper and Ian Gavan/Getty Images]