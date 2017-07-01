Kendall And Kylie Jenner To Donate Sales Of Failed T-Shirt Line To Charity

Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced serious controversy after the pair debuted a line of ludicrously priced t-shirts featuring iconic rock and rap stars with their faces and initials superimposed over them. Not only did the pair allegedly not ask for permission to use any of these portraits or album cover art, but they also were selling them for $125 a pop through their Kendall + Kylie line.

Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Paris Jackson were just some of the few family members of the iconic stars featured on Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s t-shirt line to speak about about it. Sharon Osbourne bitingly told the girls to stick with what they know: lip gloss.

But the Jenners landed in the most hot water with Voletta Wallace, the mother of Notorious B.I.G. Voletta was livid that the pair did not ask permission from Biggie’s estate to use his image and has threatened legal action over it.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner issued an apology for the inappropriate use of the images and have taken them off the shelves, however, Wallace has stated that the matter is unresolved as of yet and she may pursue legal action against the girls for unauthorized use of her son’s photo.

The youngest girls of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, however, are reportedly considering donating all proceeds from the ridiculously priced shirts to the artists they used the image of or to their favorite charity. For artists, like Notorious B.I.G., who are no longer living, they are considering donating it to his estate.

Reportedly, the girls are very unhappy with the backlash they are receiving over the t-shirt line, and they didn’t expect it to happen in the slightest. But Kendall and Kylie Jenner are no stranger to controversy and public attention, especially since the pair have been starring in their family’s reality show since they were in elementary school.

Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner found herself in hot water after she filmed a Pepsi ad in which she stopped a political protest by giving a police officer a can of the iconic soda. The ad was pulled after it was criticized as “tone-deaf” and minimizing the importance of Black Lives Matter.

