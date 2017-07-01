UFO News: Niece Of ‘First Alien Abductees’ Speaks About Government Cover-Up At Roswell Festival 2017

Thousands of UFO enthusiasts have showed up in Roswell, New Mexico for the UFO Festival on June 30, which saw a bevy of UFO experts sharing their insights, observations, and experiences involving the alien phenomena.

One of these speakers was world-renowned UFO expert and author Kathleen Marden. Marden, 70, wasn’t your regular UFO researcher. Unlike many other “experts,” Marden’s reason for undertaking a life’s work as a UFO researcher was much more personal.

Kathleen Marten was the 13-year-old niece of Betty and Barney Hill, the couple known for decades as the victims of America’s “first recorded alien abduction.”

In 1961, the couple were driving home to New Hampshire from their Niagara Falls vacation when Betty saw a strange flying vessel flying in the sky above them. Betty said what she saw looked like a cigar-shaped ship.

Her husband, Barney, didn’t believe her at first, at least until the pair arrived on a field near Cannon, Mountain and saw a disc-like object hovering above their car. When he got out to take a closer look, Barney saw “non-human-like figures” wearing shiny black outfits looking at them. Startled, he hopped back into the car and continued his drive home in a hurry. Another flying ship, however, appeared overhead and then suddenly, the couple noticed they were 35 miles further down the road from the spot they occupied just a moment ago. They had no recollection of what happened in the intervening time.

After the Hills got home, they spoke of their bizarre experience with family and friends, including their 13-year-old niece.

For decades since then, UFO experts and researchers have believed that the incident was America’s first recorded alien abduction.

Kathleen Marten, the niece of the “abductees,” embarked on a life-long mission investigating the UFO phenomena, writing numerous books discussing in great detail what happened on that fateful night the Hills were allegedly abducted by aliens.

Kathleen Marden ~ 04/11/17 ~ Divine Paradigm ~ KCOR ~ Hosts Janet Kira & Dr. Sasha Lessin https://t.co/StKhebw787 pic.twitter.com/ecb4JrZUW6 — Aquarian Radio (@AquarianRadio) April 11, 2017

Kathleen Marden speaks about the government “cover-up” that followed her aunt and uncle’s UFO experience

On Friday, Marden spoke at the Roswell UFO Festival about her aunt and uncle’s story and how the U.S. government worked to discredit and dismiss their story, as reported by Current Argus.

“It didn’t matter to me if this was a real event or if it came out accidentally,” Marden said. “I wanted the truth. I found evidence of a cover-up.”

Marden said physical evidence proving that her aunt and uncle were alien abductees had been left behind after the incident, including shiny gold spots inside their car and a strange pink powder on Betty’s dress, which had been left torn and tattered for a reason she couldn’t recall.

She revealed that in the days after the abduction took place, strange things had happened: their dog started kicking in his sleep and suffered fungal infection, the Hills’ watches stopped working, and a compass in their car started spinning on a regular basis.

Marden also said the Hills underwent hypnotherapy sessions, which she says helped them recall how they were taken aboard an alien spacecraft during their road trip and had been experimented on by highly-intelligent aliens who communicated with them telepathically.

“They thought something had happened to them,” she said. “They felt clammy. It felt different than they thought it should have felt. Something obviously happened, but they had no memory. It frustrated them immensely.”

As reported by io9 last year, a movie based on Betty and Barney Hill’s alien abduction story entitledCaptured is currently in the works.

“This is an exciting story that is as intriguing, timely and ripe for adaptation today as it was 54 years ago when this incident occurred. We look forward to sharing Betty and Barney Hill’s incredible encounter with audiences all around the world,” said Gotham/Principal producer Eric Robinson in a press release.

