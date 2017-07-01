Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Son Prince George Set To Start School, Couple Attends Parent Orientation

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son, Prince George, is all set to begin preparatory school in the fall. And the royal parents reportedly attended a reception and new parents orientation at his new school on Wednesday.

Prince George started nursery school at Westacre Montessori School in January of last year, and he will attend London-based Thomas’s Battersea School this September. During the reception and new parents orientation held at the school, Kate Middleton and Prince William met the school’s teachers and students as well as parents of their son’s new classmates, according to E! Online.

The report quoted a source as saying that Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen chatting with other parents, and they looked “sweet” and “normal.” The little royal prince, who turns 4 on July 22, accompanied his parents to the event, and he met his new teacher, the source said.

While the children were in their classrooms meeting their new teachers and classmates, Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with other parents, met the head of the school. After welcoming them, the head of the school reportedly informed them about their children’s first day at school.

Many expected that the little prince would attend the Wetherby School like his father and uncle Prince Henry, but the royal couple surprised the British family followers with their decision to send Prince George to Thomas’s Battersea School.

Prince George’s new school is reportedly going to cost Kate Middleton and Prince William nearly $7,975 per term. Thomas’s Battersea School’s first rule is to “be kind,” and according to reports, the school discourages students to pick a best friend as it may hurt other students’ feelings. The royal couple is confident that at the school, their son will have a happy and successful start to his education.

In the fall, Kate Middleton and Prince William will also move to London from their country home in Norfolk. Earlier in January, Kensington Palace released a statement to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace.

“As they have in recent years, their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of the Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London,” the statement read.

Prince George’s sister, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, is expected to go to nursery in London, and like her elder brother, she will also eventually attend school in London.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, rumors claimed that Kate Middleton wanted to give her two children a normal upbringing and not raise them as royal family children. Moreover, a recent unconfirmed report revealed that she and Prince William had hired a new super nanny to take care of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She would work alongside current nanny, Maria Borrallo.

[Featured Image by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images]