‘Baby Driver’ Spoilers: Edgar Wright And Ansel Elgort Explain Ending

Warning: The following article contains huge SPOILERS for Baby Driver. So if you’re yet to see Edgar Wright’s delightful action, heist, comedy, musical adventure, bookmark this article, go and watch it, and then head back to give it a read.

Baby Driver is on course to be one of the hit films of the summer. Film critics and journalists have been falling over themselves trying to heap praise on Edgar Wright’s audacious effort, which now has a score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But its conclusion is proving to be a source of much debate. Not just amongst movie fans, but even amongst the cast and crew of the film, too.

Let’s all get up to speed with how Baby Driver concludes first. After killing Buddy (Jon Hamm) but passing out, Baby is then driven away from the scene of the crime by Debora (Lily James). But at the Georgia state border Debora and Baby are stopped by police. Baby decides to hand himself into the police, and for his crimes he is sentenced to 25 years in prison. Baby will have a parole hearing after five, though.

In the meantime Debora repeatedly sends him postcards, which show where she has traveled to, all while Baby staves away in prison. The final scene shows Baby leaving prison and walking to the picturesque beauty of the freedom of the outside world, where Debora is waiting for him.

But while some moviegoers might believe that this conclusion signifies a happy ending for Baby and Debora, Ansel Elgort is actually insistent that it is all a fantasy.

“It’s a fantasy. It’s definitely a fantasy… I think he makes it pretty clear — ‘Don’t wait for me, don’t worry about it,’ but she’s like ‘I will wait for you, and I can’t wait to eventually listen to every ‘Baby’ song we fantasized about; I don’t care if you’re in prison.’ So then he imagines, the black and white, eventually when I get out we’re going to ride off into the sunset together.”

Ansel Elgort made the above remarks to CinemaBlend, explaining that while he thinks the loved-up couple do indeed have a future, it doesn’t unfold in the utopian manner that’s presented in Baby Driver.

During their press duties for Baby Driver, CinemaBlend also quizzed writer and director Edgar Wright about his own personal interpretation of the ending. But rather than giving a definitive answer, the British director insisted that he’s happy with any way that a viewer interprets the conclusion.

“I think the end scene is up for interpretation. And I sort of learned quickly through the test screening process that I should let people interpret it how they want. I think it’s an important thing with movies where you don’t have to state your actual intention because nobody’s response to it is wrong. I think that’s a good thing to do; you don’t want to have anybody say, ‘No, you’re wrong, you read that wrong.’ It’s better if you have two different interpretations.”

Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver is now in cinemas across the United States, and it is already well on course to be regarded as one of the best films of 2017.

[Featured Image by TriStar Pictures]