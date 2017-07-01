‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Promotes Almost Every Kid To Series Regular

This Is Us fans are about to see a lot more of the kids on the show. Nearly every single young actor who portrays the teenage and child versions of the Pearson siblings, Kevin, Kate, and Randall, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming Season 2.

According to TV Guide, This Is Us Season 2 will be featuring the Pearson kids even more in their flashback scenes. Five of the young actors who portray the Pearson kids in the past have been promoted, including Hannah Zeile, who plays teenage Kate; Niles Fitch, who plays teenage Randall; Logan Shroyer, who plays teenage Kevin; Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays young Kate; and Parker Bates, who plays young Kevin.

However, fans will be sad to know that Lonnie Chavis, who won over the hearts of fans as young Randall during This Is Us Season 1, has not been promoted to a series regular. The show was unable to offer him a promotion due to the fact that he already holds a series regular status on the upcoming Showtime series White Famous. However, Lonnie will still appear in Season 2, maybe just not as much as the other kids.

In addition to This Is Us promoting the children who play the younger versions of the Pearson “big three,” the NBC series has also promoted the two young girls who portray Randall and Beth’s daughters, Annie and Tess. Actresses Faithe Herman and Eris Baker will also be billed as series regulars for Season 2 of the hit show.

The news of the This Is Us children being promoted as series regulars comes just two days after the show announced that Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Kevin’s ex-wife Sophie on the series, and Jon Huertas, who portrays Jack’s former best friend and Rebecca’s current husband Miguel, would also be series regulars in Season 2.

Meanwhile, Season 2 will finally reveal how the show’s lead character, Jack Pearson, died. Fans found out that Jack was dead back in Season 1, but the series has yet to reveal any major information on the beloved character’s death.

He might not know it yet, but he's the luckiest kid in the world. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/6YRuosY1uZ — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) June 4, 2017

What are your thoughts on seeing a lot more of the Pearson children when This Is Us returns for Season 2 on NBC this fall? Are you glad the young actors and actresses will be getting more screen time?

