Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of Baby Dream

After coming under fire for dressing baby Dream in a bikini for an Instagram photo Rob Kardashian shared last week, Kim’s little brother decided to share yet another photo of his adorable little girl.

This time, Dream is dressed in the cutest sun dress you’ve ever seen. With tons of watermelons and a matching hat, this adorable beauty is definitely enjoying the summer.

Using a cute and emoji-clad caption that reads “My watermelon baby haha I love HER,” the 30-year-old proudly showed off the adorable toothless grin of his 7-month-old daughter — who also looks just like him.

With people criticizing his every move, from his parenting choices to his relationship with his ex, Blac Chyna, and even his weight and personal appearance, Rob has been fighting back at haters with the most adorable photos of his first born, proving that he and Chyna have co-parenting nailed down.

As with the rest of his family, Rob appears to now be completely immune to comments from haters. Older sister Kim Kardashian was heavily criticized recently for having son Saint in a forward-facing car seat, something that is illegal in the state of California for children under two years of age.

My watermelon baby haha I love HER ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

But the Kardashians seem to have thick skin and simply brush it off. The eldest of the siblings, Kourtney, was also recently criticized after she revealed on her app her detox dieting, which included fasting for 24 hours, eating “minimal amounts of fruit” for breakfast, and just having a small piece of fish or chicken with a little broccoli or cauliflower rice for lunch and dinner.

While some of the comments on these three Kardashians’ social media posts might come from a well-intentioned place, most of them are simply putting them down for their choices — which probably have to do with the fact that they are public figures and so widely known that people seem to think it’s okay to talk about their lives as if they personally know them.

The siblings will probably continue brushing off the bad comments and posting their lives on social media and on their apps. No reason not to when you’re the proud dad of a baby as cute as Dream.

Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father's Day trip with my baby ???????????? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]