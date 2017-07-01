‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Week 2 POV Competition Results, Cody Names A New Target, And Paul Exposes A Snake

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease the power of veto competition put a wrench in Cody Nickson’s plans yet again. After the POV competition, Cody had to figure out another eviction plan. After talking to his crew, he sets his sight on a new target.

The POV competition gave Alex Ow another week in the Big Brother house. Alex needed the win because, without it, she would have gone home. Cody, who is the current head of household, was not happy that she can take herself off the block this week.

What a week it has been for the first head of household of the summer. First, Cody nominated Megan Lowder and Jillian Parker for eviction. Then, Megan self-evicted, so he had to name her replacement. Now, Alex, who was Megan’s replacement nominee, will take herself off the block.

Big Brother Network shared that Cody decided to put Jason Dent on the block. At first, he considered sending Jillian home but then decided that they could probably “use her for votes.” It sounds like he wants to target Jason and keep Jillian around for a while.

Upstairs in the HOH room, Elena Davies, Cody, and Mark Jensen discuss who they should put up in Alex’s place. Matt Clines thinks the best person to put up is Jason. Just a few minutes earlier, Cody said that he planned to put Jason up and send him home. So, it appears they agree on the next target.

Paul says coming back as a vet does feel different, he sees it now & tells @nicole_franzel she was right & sees it now #BB19 pic.twitter.com/mZ8S1R9LyK — Big Brother Junkie???? (@89razorskate20) June 30, 2017

According to Online Big Brother, Paul gives them a warning about Ramses Soto. Paul notices that Ramses goes into different rooms and collects information. Paul explains that in the world of Big Brother, worst case scenario always happens, and with Ramses “collecting info” on where everyone stands, it’s a recipe for disaster. It sounds an awful lot like how Big Brother 15‘s Andy Herren strategy.

Downstairs, Ramses corners Elena about Cody’s alliance. Big Brother 19 spoilers tease that Elena has to think fast because the last thing she wants to do is give away her alliance. She told Ramses that “the other side of the house” has no alliance and, as far as she knows, Cody is “anti-alliance.”

Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Cody is considering bringing Alex in their group, at least for a little while. Jessica Graf isn’t sure that’s a good idea.

Big Brother 19 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

