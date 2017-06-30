Four More Huge Stars Revealed For The Mae Young Classic With New WWE Names

The Mae Young Classic tournament is set to begin in just about two weeks on the WWE Network, and that means more names are going to keep being released. On Friday, there were four more international superstars announced for the tournament with a couple of them actually getting brand new WWE names. The company is really looking to make this a global event, and they’re certainly drawing attention from around the world by doing it.

On a couple of different occasions now, WWE has revealed the names of the competitors who will be in the tournament already. Names such as Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, and others have been entered in the tournament which is going to take place on July 13 and 14 at Full Sail University.

After airing the matches for a couple of months, the live finals will take place on the WWE Network on Sept. 12. It is going to be a single-elimination tournament, which you know is merely a great way for WWE to scout out more talent that could end up on the main roster.

As reported by Cageside Seats, four more names were announced on Friday, and they are huge additions to the Mae Young Classic.

Kairi Hojo aka Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane announces that she will take part in the historic #MaeYoungClassic! #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/LleJ4P9XHN — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2017

Kairi Hojo has already received her new WWE name, and she will now be known as “Kairi Sane,” but many fans will know her as “The Pirate Princess.” She already has five years of wrestling under her belt in the Japanese organization, Stardom, and Kairi is going bring a lot of fans along with her.

Viper aka Piper Nevin

Delighted to be part of #MaeYoungClassic as Piper Niven ☺️ pic.twitter.com/DkOISFylH7 — Viper/Piper Niven (@missviper91) June 30, 2017

Piper Nevin is a superstar from Scotland, who has wrestled in Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), SHIMMER, and Shine. As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, she has received a new WWE name, and she will now be known as Piper Nevin.

Dakota Kai aka Evie

Will always be Evie in my heart, but now it’s time for Dakota Kai to shine..???????????? pic.twitter.com/fWrao4js3R — Dakota Kai. (@HyperKicker) June 30, 2017

Formerly known as Evie, the young New Zealand superstar will now be known as Dakota Kai for the Mae Young Classic. She has wrestled and held titles in her home country, Japan, Australia, and the United States.

Biana Belair

Bianca Belair actually won a qualifying match to be entered into the tournament, and she did it by taking down NXT superstar Aliyah. The former college track & field standout and CrossFit competitor is adding a lot of power to the competition next month.

As of this writing, here are all the women who have been officially announced for the Mae Young Classic:

Tessa Blanchard

Kavita Devi

Taynara Conti

Jazzy Gabert

Sarah Logan aka Crazy Mary Dobson

Toni Storm

Princesa Sugehit aka Sujei

Lacey Evans

Abbey Laith aka Kimber Lee

Vanessa Borne

Piper Nevin aka Viper

Bianca Belair

Dakota Kai aka Evie

Kairi Sane aka Kairi Hojo

After seeing the success of the Cruiserweight Classic and the United Kingdom Championship tournament, it only makes sense for WWE to continue with them. The female superstars of the world are now getting their shot in the Mae Young Classic, which very well could end up being an annual occurrence. The four new international names announced on Friday add to the star power, but there are many more to come.

