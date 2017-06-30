Does The Duggar Family Think Joy-Anna Was Too Young To Marry?

Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, recently married her beau, Austin Forsyth, in a Duggar-style wedding where several hundred guests, plus a TV crew attended. But, is the Duggar family secretly worried that she has tied the knot too soon?

Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar’s husband, is 24, and some fans have noted that there is a considerable difference between a 19-year-old and 24-year-old. Thus far, Joy-Anna is the youngest Duggar girl to get married, having done so even before some of her older brothers.

Jessa Duggar (now Seewald) seemed to express some concern over Joy-Anna’s age in one of the recent episodes of Counting On, noting that she is much younger than any of her other sisters were when they got married.

She spoke about their relationship, before the got engaged and were involved in a courtship.

“Joy is 19, so she’s the youngest one of all of us girls so far to be in a courtship. I think it’s sort of young, but she’s very mature for her age and they’ve known each other for a long time,” Jessa stated.

However, Jessa Duggar married her beau, Ben Seewald, when he was just 19. Though she was 21 at the time, it still means that Joy-Anna and Ben both made a lifetime commitment before they were out of their teen years.

God has chosen us to be together. A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on May 27, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

Joy-Anna Duggar has known her new husband for the past 15 years, and the pair have been childhood friends. It seems Joy-Anna has always had somewhat of a puppy love crush on Austin, however, the pair have rushed to the altar, even rather quickly by Duggar standards.

The pair started their courtship in November of 2016, and Austin popped the question in March 2017. The couple were married by the end of May and then whisked off to a honeymoon in Switzerland. It is unknown why the pair married or rushed their courtship so quickly.

Rumors swirled at one point that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin were so transfixed with one another that they were engaging in premarital sex, which is a huge Duggar no-no. However, the pair have maintained for the cameras that they have obeyed the courtship rules, which means no hand holding before engagement and no kissing or sex before marriage.

At their wedding, Joy-Anna’s older brother, Joseph, proposed to Kendra Caldwell, whom he had been in a courtship with for several months. He is the first Duggar boy to get married since Josh walked down the aisle with Anna.

God wanted us to be more than just friends #God #blessed #morethanfriends A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@theaustinforsyth) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

