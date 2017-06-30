Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are reportedly finally ready to make their years of romance publically official. Tom Cruise’s ex-wife ignited link-up rumors with Jamie Foxx way back in 2013, but no official comments were made by the actors regarding the stories circulating in the media.

However, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx seem to be done hiding their relationship. The duo were spotted together in Los Angeles, fueling rumors of their untold romance. According to E! News, they were photographed less than a half-mile from each other. With Katie photographed inside the Century City Mall parking garage, Jamie was down the street at the Century Plaza Hotel. Interestingly, Holmes recently marked the five-year anniversary of her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have reportedly been dating since August of 2013. The Kennedys star was first seen dancing onstage with the Django Unchained actor during an event of the 4th Annual Apollo in the Hamptons Benefit.

According to New York Magazine, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s romance hit another level when they flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on a private jet to enjoy Holmes’ birthday. The source added that the Django Unchained actor spent $35,000 on Tom Cruise’s ex-wife’s birthday in Mexico.

“They stayed in one of the most private suites at the hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path… They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx also reportedly displayed their romance when they spent New Year’s Eve last year together in Miami. They both were seen “holding hands while walking near the pool,” Us Magazine reported. According to on-lookers, Holmes and Foxx are very serious about their relationship but have never confirmed it to the media.

However, Deal or No Deal and The Price Is Right model Claudia Jordan, who is friends with Foxx, revealed in an interview that Katie and Jamie’s romance is still sparking. The Celebrity Apprentice competitor later disregarded her own comments, saying that she misspoke. Jordan’s comment was by far the closest to revealing Foxx and Holmes’ link-up.

It is said that Foxx and Holmes first became friends when Foxx starred in Collateral with Tom Cruise. This was around the time Katie and Tom, popularly called as TomKat, started their romance. After Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes started dating, the Kennedys star started studying Scientology and delivered her daughter, Suri, under the supervision of a church practice called silent birth.

Holmes and Cruise married in a Scientology ceremony in November of 2006. However, their married life came to an end when the actress filed for divorce in July 2012, and she stopped making public appearances with her ex-husband a month prior to the announcement. She also took sole custody of daughter Suri Cruise. Soon after her divorce, she started going to a Catholic church.

According to the past reports, the 38-year-old actress feared the Church of Scientology and Tom Cruise. It is reportedly said that the Church of Scientology is the reason behind Holmes keeping her current romance hidden. The actress has reportedly tried to keep it a secret out of fear of losing her 9-year-old daughter to her ex-husband. She feared that if she goes public with Foxx, she might lose custody of her.

Foxx and Holmes’ relationship has always been behind the curtains. The duo is trying to make it public, but official announcements are yet to be made.

