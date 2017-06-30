‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hayden Barnes & Dr. Liesl Obrecht Both Die In Shocking Accident, Exit & Leave GH

The General Hospital spoilers finally confirm the exit of Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) and Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) this summer. Inquisitr reported that Hayden may die in chidbirth, but Rebecca Budig just filmed her last scene this week which means that her pregnancy has not progressed enough for her to be close to childbirth. Hayden Barnes will leave on a dramatic note as she defends the reputation of the man she loves. Who does Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) need defending from? Dr. Obrecht of course, but sadly neither woman makes it out of this confrontation alive. Both leave General Hospital this summer.

Spoilers state that Hayden, Dr. Hamilton Finn, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) have joined forces to accomplish the impossible – to find the evidence they need to take out Obrecht and redeem Finn’s reputation and career. General Hospital spoilers state that Curtis finally gathers enough evidence to confront Obrecht about tampering with the drug tests to frame Finn. General Hospital fans already know that it will be a cold day in hell before LieslObrecht will ever admit to what she has done. Obrecht will be furious, but more so hubris will be her downfall according to the spoilers.

General Hospital devotees know that Obrecht’s pride took a huge knock when she was assigned to clerical work after being demoted from her Chief of Staff position. If she now has to be fired from General Hospital and leave, it would be the end of her. Spoilers state that she will seek vengeance and will set her sights on taking down Finn once again. Dr. O believes that her life took a turn for the worse when he started working at General Hospital, and she sets out to destroy him. However, she doesn’t take Hayden into consideration.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Hayden will defend Finn to the death, he is after all the father to her unborn child. Unfortunately, Obrecht is no stranger to death and is quite the killer herself. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Hayden and Obrecht will have the showdown of showdowns. It starts off with the two of them bickering, but it ends in a tragedy that nobody could have foreseen. An accident takes both of their lives and leaves the residents of Port Charles in shock. Both these ladies leave General Hospital in body bags and exit the soap opera.

