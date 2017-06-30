Notorious B.I.G.’s Estate Does Not Accept Kendall And Kylie’s Apology For T-Shirt Line, Still May Sue

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gotten themselves into some serious trouble with their new t-shirt line for their Kendall + Kylie brand. The pair took some of the most iconic album art and photos of some of the world’s greatest rockstars and superimposed their initials over the photos or placed their own likeness over them. They were also criticized for selling the pieces at $125 a pop.

The pair have been slated by Sharon Osbourne, wife of rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne, their daughter, Kelly and Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson. But the most offended, thus far, has been the estate of Notorious B.I.G.

Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, Tweeted recently that she was incredibly upset with the Jenner girls for not even contacting her about using Notorious B.I.G.’s image on their t-shirts. She made it abundantly clear that the line is not affiliated with his estate and that the girls are disrespecting his image and his death by superimposing their photos over an image of him.

Wallace also accused the Jenner girls of exploiting the death of 2pac, as a photo of him was also featured on one of the ludicrously priced $125 t-shirts.

The girls wrote a blanket apology and pulled the items from their Kendall + Kylie line, but it doesn’t seem Wallace is satisfied.

Wallace, and the rest of the members of the family who represent Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, spoke to People about the Jenners’ apology and whether or not they would accept it. Thus far, it seems a legal storm is coming the way of the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved.”

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gotten themselves into trouble with previous clothing line releases and campaigns.

Kendall Jenner recently starred in a Pepsi ad that was criticized as downplaying the importance of Black Lives Matter. It was ultimately branded as “tone-deaf” and the ad was pulled after being played for just one day.

Kylie Jenner has recently been accused of stealing a fledgling designer’s work. The star was given a sample by an up and coming designer and then seemingly released a copy of the exact same jumpsuit she was given, yet now manufactured under her own line.

