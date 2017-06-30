Warner Bros. Releases TV Schedule For SDCC 2017: ‘The Flash,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Gotham,’ ‘Krypton,’ More

As the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) draws ever closer, more and more information will be coming forth such as this Warner Bros. TV schedule. The studio has released their entire schedule for the big event next month and they are going to cover a lot in a short period of time. Not only will there be previews, inside information, and upcoming TV schedules released, but there are going to be a lot of celebrities and stars in attendance.

Superhero Hype revealed the full schedule for Warner Bros. TV and it is going to be jam-packed with new information across multiple networks such as CBS, Fox, SyFy, and The CW. Fans are in for a real treat, though, as the number of TV series stars just seems to keep growing at SDCC with each passing year.

Here are just some of those who will definitely be in attendance at SDCC for Warner Bros. TV:

Cress Williams and China Anna McClain – Black Lightning

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, and Victor Garber – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Cameron Cuffe – Krypton

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Rose McIver – iZombie

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood – Supergirl

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, and Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Ben McKenzie – Gotham

Other TV series that will be covered at the event included The Big Bang Theory, Supernatural, Teen Titans Go!, Lucifer, Unikitty!, and People of Earth.

Warner Bros. will have a 2,400-square foot booth with multiple levels and a lot of autograph opportunities in booth #4545. The different signings will take place corresponding with the day their panels take place with wristband distribution and ticket drawings happening in the early morning.

Wednesday, July 19

Sneak Peek Pilot Screenings in Ballroom 20: 6-10 p.m.

Deception

Krypton

Black Lightning

Teen Titans Go!

Unikitty!

Thursday, July 20

Teen Titans Go! One-hour special and Q&A in Room 6A at 10 a.m.

Unikitty! in Room 61A at 11:15 a.m.

Justice League Action Video presentation and Q&A in Room 6A at 12:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Young Justice Outsiders Q&A in Room 6BCF at 10 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory in Hall H at 10 a.m.

iZombie in Ballroom 20 at 11:15 a.m.

The 100 in Ballroom 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Mike Tyson Mysteries in Indigo Ballroom at 3:15 p.m.

People of The Earth in Room 6A 1t 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Riverdale in Ballroom 20 at 11 a.m.

The Originals in Ballroom 20 at 12 p.m.

Krypton in Ballroom 20 at 1:15 p.m.

Lucifer in Ballroom 20 at 1:50 p.m.

Gotham in Indigo Ballroom at 2:50 p.m.

Supergirl in Ballroom 20 at 3:30 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in Ballroom 20 at 4:10 p.m.

Westworld in Hall H at 5:15 p.m.

Black Lightning in Ballroom 20 at 4:50 p.m.

The Flash in Ballroom 20 at 5:10 p.m.

Arrow in Ballroom 20 at 5:50 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Supernatural in Hall H at 10:30 a.m.

There is going to be so much to take in and do and see at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 which means it will be very difficult o figure out where to go and what to partake in. For those looking to enjoy a lot of superhero television information and seeing a bunch of celebrities from your favorite shows, you may want to keep track of Warner Bros. TV schedule.

[Featured Image by The CW/Warner Bros.]