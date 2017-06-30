Farrah Abraham Posts Photo Of Herself On A Date For New Show, ‘Single AF,’ Fans React Hilariously

Farrah Abraham is currently on the hunt for love with her new series, Single AF. The TV show, which chronicles reality TV singles from MTV U.S. and UK hit shows has each person traveling abroad to hopefully find their match.

Many have already doubted the veracity of the show, since Farrah Abraham has been spotted cozied up to on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran on a trip to Jamaica less than a month ago. Not one to stay tight lipped about anything, Simon confessed that he still loved Farrah and that “MTV needs her to be single right now.”

Simon also recently joked that Farrah was expecting his baby after a photo surfaced of the pair in Jamaica in which Farrah looked a little bit bloated.

Whether or not she is still involved with Simon hasn’t stopped Farrah Abraham from chasing that check, as she’s still appearing on Single AF. She recently flew to Sydney, Australia to begin her man-hunt, after totally aggravating some of the British MTV stars in typical Farrah fashion.

The entrepreneur, reality star and adult entertainer posted a photo of herself alongside “freelance model” Luca Paolucci.

Farrah Abraham’s fans and haters weren’t particularly impressed with her choice, being very vocal about the fact that they felt Simon was a way better choice for the mother of one.

Date with @luca_paolucci_ is going well. Check this space for more updates… #MtvsingleAF #mtvuk #mtvaustralia A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

Others noted that Farrah Abraham is probably still with Simon and that she is only being paid to act single, as well as vile to her other cast mates. If Simon is right, they might actually have a point.

Farrah Abraham has yet to address whether she and Simon are still together and she is simply acting single. She has stated, even after their super romantic vacation to Jamaica, that the pair are just friends, but not many friends usually go on a trip to a tropical island with just each other. And not many friends have dinner inside a bunch of lit candles that create a heart.

Whatever is the truth, Farrah is still moving forward with her reality series and it remains to be seen if she finds someone to top Simon.

Our party DJ for the pool party! #mtvsingleAF #bethyen #australia A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Stringer/Getty Images]