Kendall Jenner Wears $5K Outfit, Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Sports Her ‘Feminists’ T-Shirt?

Kendall Jenner stepped out in a $5,000 outfit for her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, was spotted wearing the supermodel’s t-shirt which reads “We should all be feminists.”

One expensive outfit with a surprising pop of color

Kendall Jenner attended her big sister, Khloe Kardashian’s surprise 33rd birthday party wearing an outfit that cost an estimated $5,000, according to E! News.

The Estee Lauder model was dressed to the nines wearing a $1,600 champagne-colored Alberta Ferretti crop top with shelled, fringe detailing, a $311 pair of high-rise Re/Done jeans with a $1,790 brocade Gucci backpack.

Kendall finished off her look with a surprising pop of color, wearing a pair of bright pink velvet $995 Balenciaga boots.

Is her boyfriend wearing her clothes?

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old model’s boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, appeared to be wearing her t-shirt to the airport.

Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing the white shirt that says “We should all be feminists” last week, and now, the 28-year-old rapper was just photographed wearing what appeared to be the same shirt on Friday.

The t-shirt definitely appeared to be snug on the rapper. The couple, who have been rumored to have been dating for some time now, seems to be closer than ever, and they are even wearing each other’s clothes.

THEM PANTS AINT EVEN COMING OUT THO A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:37am PST

The “L$D” rapper paired his girlfriend’s tee with some interesting patchwork trousers with a long drawstring, Daily Mail reported.

T-shirts may be a sore subject for Kendall

Speaking of t-shirts, Kendall Jenner and her younger sister, Kylie, found themselves in some hot water this week after attempting to sell shirts with their images placed over the images of famous music icons like Notorious B.I.G. and Ozzy Osbourne for $125.

they’re playing our song A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters received immediate backlash for using the photos of the musicians without permission and were forced to take the product offline and issue an apology.

The Jenner sisters posted a joint apology to Twitter saying that they were “very sorry” and didn’t mean to “disrespect” or “offend” anyone. The 19-year-old and 21-year-old also insisted that it was just not a well “thought out” idea, and they hoped to “learn” from the experience, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

