‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Schedule, Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay Heads To Switzerland In Episode 7, Who Goes Home?

Next up for Rachel Lindsay on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season is Episode 7, but fans will have to wait another week once again to see what happens. There is no new episode airing on Monday, July 3, so the next show will be shown on July 10. What Bachelorette spoilers are available for this next show?

Viewers have faced a jumbled-up Bachelorette schedule this season, as there was already a week recently with no new episode due to NBA basketball. Last week, everybody got a double-header of new shows, but now no new episode airs on Monday, July 3. However, ABC is broadcasting a repeat that night, seemingly Episode 6 again, which may end up being confusing for fans.

The last that viewers saw, Rachel Lindsay had made it through another rose ceremony and she had her final six men determined. Disney ABC Press shares Bachelorette spoilers detailing that Dr. Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger, Adam Gottschalk, Dean Unglert, Matt Munson, and Peter Krause will face three individual dates and one group date in Switzerland.

Gossip guru Reality Steve reveals that Bryan will get the first one-on-one with Rachel, and it sounds as if they will be driving around in a fancy car together. Not many Bachelorette spoilers about these Episode 7 dates have emerged, but it seems that Dean will get the second individual outing. Unglert and Lindsay will visit Old Town Geneva, and then comes the group date.

The group date of Rachel’s involves Matt, Adam, and Eric, and Bachelorette spoilers share that Eric gets the rose on that outing. The last individual date with Rachel goes to Peter, and they will head to the Swiss Alps. As is typical with the franchise, it seems that there are no roses available on these individual outings, but there are no shocking eliminations this time around either.

"I can see this woman being my best friend for a lifetime." – Bryan #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3RFwWRI1ha — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 27, 2017

When the rose ceremony arrives, spoilers indicate that Rachel will eliminate Matt and Adam. As Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers had previously revealed, Eric, Dean, Bryan, and Peter get hometown dates, and those will be shown during Episode 8.

Rachel Lindsay has said that she is happy, in love, and engaged. Will Reality Steve’s revised spoilers about her final rose pan out to be correct, or will fans get a shocker in that finale? There may be a repeat on the way for Monday, July 3, but the action kicks back into gear for ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 season on July 10, and viewers are anxious to see what comes next.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]