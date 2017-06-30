Jamie Dornan Heartbroken As Shia LaBeouf Falls For Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson’s personal life is once again in the news. The Fifty Shades Freed actress was earlier linked to Jamie Dornan, with whom she shared too many sex scenes in the erotic franchise. Now, there are reports that on the sets of The Peanut Butter Falcon, her co-star Shia LaBeouf is actually hitting on her.

During her courtship with Matthew Hit, there were reports that she was having a secret affair with Jamie. There were even stories that Jamie’s married life with Amelia Warner was on the edge because of her. However, all the stars in question debunked the nonsense about their personal lives and made it clear that Dakota and Jamie are nothing more than friends and co-stars.

There was recent speculation that Dakota’s released pictures with a mysterious man made Jamie furious and heartbroken. However, the news was another rumor, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Dakota recently started filming for the indie drama, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and there was speculation that Shia LaBeouf had hots for her.

According to OK!, the Transformers star, who married actress Mia Goth in 2012, is “flirting up a storm” with her on the Georgia set of their upcoming film. The report further suggested he is in awe of her personality and her dedication to the work. An unnamed source made it clear that Jamie Dornan’s friend is not at all interested in Shia as she wants to dedicate her time to her work.

“He’s really taken with Dakota and thinks she’s so pretty and talented. But Dakota’s not interested. Besides, she wants to focus on her work, because this is her first serious dramatic role.”

The outlet’s insider went on to claim that LaBeouf is always trying to find some excuse to talk to her when she is doing her makeup for the film, but she is consistently avoiding him.

“He’s starting to become a real pest,” adds the source.

However, Gossip Cop debunked OK!‘s claims and claimed that rumors of Shia flirting with Dakota are “not true at all.”

The Peanut Butter Falcon: Challenging Role For Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson has started working on her new film "The Peanut Butter Falcon"! See more set photos: https://t.co/jPdrdVvdio — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 28, 2017

The Peanut Butter Falcon is an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak (played by Zack Gottsegen), a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from a nursing home to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler and attending the prestigious wrestling school. During his run, Zack meets Tyler (LaBeouf), who becomes his coach and ally. The unlikely friendship between them leads to Eleanor (Johnson), a home care employee who joins them in fulfilling Zak’s dream.

After her portrayal of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film series, it will be the first time that fans will see Dakota Johnson in such a challenging role. Directed by Tyler Nelson and Mike Schwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon is scheduled to release on June 22. Are you excited for the movie? Tell us your views in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]