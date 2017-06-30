Bethenny Frankel Gives Valuable Advice To People Wanting To Copy Her Business Success

Bethenny Frankel has created a huge brand with her Skinnygirl business. A few years ago, Frankel sold her business to Jim Beam for a reported $100 million and many of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars were thrilled for her success. Others were a bit critical or jealous, but many other wives across the nation tried to copy her success. Teresa Giudice launched a cocktail, Brandi Glanville created a line of wine, and Sonja Morgan from New York wanted a piece of the pie with her Tipsy Girl.

However, none of the ladies have managed to reach Bethenny’s success. While Frankel is often giving people advice about life in general, the newest piece of advice she shared can be applied to her business success.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now telling people that they should aim to be the most interesting people in the room, not the prettiest. In other words, it’s not how you look that will impress people. It’s what you have to offer that will have people interested in you. And it is this way that you can get the opportunity to pitch your product ideas or your business.

Of course, Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she hates cheater brands, so fans shouldn’t take the advice literal in a sense that they shouldn’t start a Skinnygirl cheater brand. This was something Sonja learned the hard way. She had expected Bethenny to be excited about her Prosecco business, but Frankel threatened to end their friendship. She felt completely betrayed.

BOSS merch back in stock ⚡️FREE SHIPPING from now 'til July 4 on all domestic orders using "FREEDOMSHIP" at checkout https://t.co/CeOUypCH9F pic.twitter.com/W8FojhDxLL — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 30, 2017

But Bethenny does have neat advice when it comes to starting a business. Don’t use your looks to get contacts or expect your looks to get you far. Instead, be the most interesting person in the room. Don’t be afraid to share ideas, even if they are wacky. As Bethenny Frankel revealed on The Real Housewives of New York, her step-father had said she was born with a Blackberry in her hand as she was a great networker.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s advice? Do you agree with her that it is better to be the most interesting person in the room?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]