A NASA Spokesperson Just Had To Deny That There Are Child Sex Slaves On Mars, Because Alex Jones

A NASA spokesperson was forced to deny that there are child sex slaves on Mars. And if you think the notion is patently ridiculous and doesn’t even deserve being addressed, you’d be right. But thanks to persistence and the new “legitimacy” being enjoyed by hack “journalist” Alex Jones, NASA was put in the awkward position of having to publicly deny the obvious and ridiculous.

As The Independent reports, Guy Webster, who is a spokesperson for NASA’s Mars exploration program, was put into that position thanks to Robert David Steele, a guest on Jones’ program who has some… unusual ideas about how NASA is exploring Mars.

“We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride. So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”

OK, there are so many things wrong with Steele’s assertion, it’s hard to know where to start.

First, it takes anywhere from a few months to a couple of years to get to Mars, depending on which vehicle you use, when you launch, and a host of other factors. Not 20 years.

Second, NASA doesn’t kidnap children and send them into space. Not to be sex slaves, not for any reason.

Third, there are not now, nor have there ever been, any humans on Mars. Nor will there be in the next decade, if not longer.

Even two years ago, the idea of NASA putting child sex slaves on Mars would have been so patently ridiculous that it didn’t even require being disavowed. But those days are long gone, thanks, in part, to Donald Trump. As Media Matters reports, Trump is somewhat cozy with Jones, and has even been known to believe in some of his conspiracy theories.

That means that Alex Jones and his site, InfoWars, are both being taken far too seriously for what is, and has always been, a whackadoodle conspiracy site.

This is not the first time this week that NASA has been called upon to publicly debunk the obvious. Earlier this week, a video purportedly from internet hacker collective Anonymous, claimed that NASA was holding back information about the existence of aliens. A spokesperson disavowed that claim as well.

Do you believe that NASA is secretly keeping child sex slaves on Mars?

