Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter, Kaia Gerber, caused a bit of a social media firestorm and debate after she took to Instagram with a selfie of herself in just a bathrobe.

Gerber, who is following in her mom’s footsteps by pursuing a modeling career, posted the picture in which she is holding the robe closed and baring her shoulders. She captioned it “Uniform” and looked to be in full makeup while posing in front of a bathroom mirror. Immediately after sharing the image with her 1.4 Instagram followers, the social media critics were out in full force, and they offered their opinions about the 15-year-olds’ risque photo.

Many labeled Gerber as “too young” for this type of photo and questioned if and why her father and famous mother would be fine with it. But not everyone thought there was something wrong with the pic. In fact, the comments were split on whether it was appropriate or not. Some of her followers pointed to the fact that she is in the industry and was probably just modeling in between shoots, while others agreed that it is a good thing for her to be so confident at her age.

The debate has continued as hundreds of people commented on the post that now has over 137,000 likes and counting.

Gerber has dealt with backlash over some of her photos in the past as well. The Daily Mail noted that an ad when she was only five, featured her without a top and gazing over her shoulder dressed in shorts with a seashell necklace. Then, when she was 10, she posed in a tight mini skirt for Versace. After that, Kaia disappeared from the limelight for a bit, but the daughter of Crawford and Rande Gerber felt that modeling was her calling and ended up signing a deal with IMG Models.

In 2016, she landed a gig during New York Fashion Week as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty and later posed for a Vogue Paris cover alongside her mother. There’s no denying that Kaia has inherited Crawford’s genes. They looked almost identical for the shoot as they both rocked black leather jackets and hoop earrings.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Crawford has admitted to concerns about her daughter’s career choice since she knows first hand about the pressure that can be put on models. However, she said she wants to allow Kaia to flourish in whatever makes her happy, and she knows that her daughter is very strong for her age.

