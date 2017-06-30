‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Good News For Chad & Abigail Fans

Days of our Lives spoilers have been running wild with rumors that Gabi may be pregnant with Chad’s baby. As viewers know, Chad and his wife, Abigail recently divorced, leaving Abigail free to marry Dario and Chad to move on with Gabi. While Chad and Gabi were stranded on the deserted island, they reconnected romantically, and some fans are worried that the two may have conceived a child during the reunion.

However, despite their relationships with other people, fans are still holding out hope that the two will soon get back together. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Gabi will likely not be pregnant, despite the latest Days of our Lives rumors. New head writer Ron Carlivati has been writing some very “Chabby” focused scripts, and all signs are pointing to the couple getting back together in the very near future. This is good news for “Chabby” fans as Chad having a baby with Gabi would have made his relationship with Abigail messy and complicated.

In addition to putting Chad and Abigail back together, Days of Our Lives is also working on bringing some beloved characters back to Salem under Carlivati’s leadership. Chandler Massey will be reprising his role as Will Horton, which should be an interesting storyline due to the fact that Will was killed by Ben Weston. Meanwhile, Alison Sweeney recently filmed a two-month stint as Sami Brady, and fans are hoping that her return may have something to do with EJ DiMera coming to Salem as well.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi stumbles onto a dead body. https://t.co/xyD17D3m15 pic.twitter.com/romWUiVhk6 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 30, 2017

However, before all of that begins, Days of Our Lives will be cultivating a murder mystery as everyone will be trying to figure out who killed Deimos Kiriakis. Sonny and JJ seem like the most likely suspects, but the NBC soap could surprise us all with the identity of the actual murderer. However, since Gabi and Hope have both recently done jail time for murder, they can probably be crossed off the list.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail are both affected when they learn their divorce is final. https://t.co/1ogbpAs919 pic.twitter.com/hpMSMDv7Z1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 28, 2017

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news? Do you think Gabi could be pregnant with Chad’s baby, or will the soap finally let “Chabby” live happily ever after?

[Featured Image by NBC]