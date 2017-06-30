Ivanka Trump Urged To React To Trump’s Sexist Tweet As Internet Slams Her Sexy Skin-Tight Style

Ivanka Trump isn’t getting much love from the internet right now. Twitter has been urging President Donald Trump’s daughter to react to her father’s sexist tweet. In addition, the internet is making it clear that when it comes to Ivanka’s sexy skin-tight style, some critics would prefer that she wear more clothes on top than a sleeveless, form-fitting shirt.

When Ivanka first entered the political spotlight, she “set herself up as the person fighting for women in the White House,” pointed out Elite Daily. But now her feminist self-portrait is being questioned in the wake of Donald Trump’s tweet about Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinksi and her lack of a response.

The now-infamous tweet reverberated through Twitter on the morning of June 29, when the president headed to the social media platform to comment about Brzezinski’s appearance. Trump alleged that she “was bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she was supposedly at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida “around New Year’s Eve.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to categorize Donald Trump’s tweet as sexist, noting that he was tweeting about a woman’s appearance in the context of her work. And it was only a short time later that some commentators sought out Ivanka Trump in light of her self-positioning as a feminist.

In the wake of the president’s tweet about the Morning Joe host, Twitter also recalled Ivanka’s insistence that her father respects women, putting her support for Donald Trump’s alleged respect for women into the context of his tweet.

“Ivanka Trump: my father respects women,” tweeted one user.

Ivanka Trump: my father respects women

Melania Trump: I will solve online bullying

Donald Trump: https://t.co/u3y9bEtyPS — Sana Suri (@sanasuri) June 29, 2017

Requesting that Ivanka respond to President Trump’s tweet about Brzezinski, Twitter users also took some time to quote her remarks in a recent interview about the political climate in Washington, D.C.

In that interview with Fox & Friends, Ivanka admitted that she was shocked by the “level of viciousness.” That confession is now being quoted by Twitter users as well in the wake of her father’s Twitter comments.

Ivanka Trump is surprised by the viciousness… https://t.co/IIf6A1iAGX — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 29, 2017

As Ivanka is now learning, Twitter has a good memory, and users also are recalling her remarks about a year ago that her father “is a feminist.” In April, she again defended President Trump, insisting that he empowers women.

Those comments defending her father as a strong supporter of women are now coming back to haunt Ivanka as well.

Ivanka, what's your take on how President Trump empowers working women in the news media? Oh wait, no interviews today? — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 29, 2017

And it doesn’t stop there when it comes to the internet’s comments on Ivanka. When President Trump’s daughter was seen on Thursday wearing a skin-tight, sleeveless top that showed off her curvy figure, the internet’s critics had plenty to say, pointed out PopCulture.

Seen leaving her home in Washington, D.C., Ivanka was with a team of Secret Service agents. Trump’s choice of a work outfit consisting of a form-fitting top and high-waisted salmon-colored pants earned slams from some internet critics.

“Ivanka dresses beautifully and expensively but this time, inappropriately. Toss a jacket over that too-tight top — too bosomy frame.”

The size of Ivanka’s bust requires a jacket, according to one commentator.

“Not proper for office without a jacket. If your bust was smaller, okay,” wrote the critic.

The Daily Mail described Ivanka’s outfit as consisting of a “tight, figure-hugging white sleeveless” top.

Ivanka Trump wore a VERY tight white top as she left her home this morning https://t.co/4gZSGfofff pic.twitter.com/HexvLihlBP — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) June 29, 2017

Comments range from “not a flattering top” to “looks dreadful.” And at least one person theorized that Ivanka deliberately chose her revealing outfit to distract from President Trump’s Twitter backlash.

“Hmm, what can I do to distract from Daddy’s latest Twitterstorm?” mocked the commentator.

But it wasn’t all cruel, at least not as far as Ivanka’s Instagram users are concerned. When Trump shared a photo of her youngest son on Instagram, several of her followers made it clear that they were charmed by the cute picture.

The photo of Ivanka’s youngest son Theodore shows him with his teddy bear, resulting in her caption of “Teddy x Teddy.” Her fans shared their delight in the “sweet baby love” photo.

“Adorable!” gushed one fan.

Teddy ???????? x Teddy ???? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

But some referenced Theodore’s grandfather President Trump.

“I hope that little Theo will never be bullied and treated the way his Grandfather does treat others,” wrote one Instagram user.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]