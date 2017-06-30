Kanye West might be hitting the big stage again soon but his wife, Kim Kardashian, is not thrilled as the reality star fears he might have another breakdown, it has been alleged.

TMZ reports that Kanye West is gearing up to resume his tour as soon as early 2018. It was revealed that the 40-year-old rapper is enthusiastic about his major comeback on the big stage, adding that he’s confident that the upcoming tour will be better than ever.

The news outlet also revealed that Live Nation, producer of Kanye West’s 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, has been negotiating with the rapper and only waiting for his go signal. Sources close to the rapper also noted that he has drastically improved — both physically and mentally. In fact, there were claims that Kanye West appeared to be in a much better condition than they’ve ever seen him.

Apparently, the “Famous” rapper is reportedly more “focused, engaged, and has overcome the issues that landed him in the hospital last year.”

However, despite the positivity on Kanye West’s impending tour, Kim Kardashian is reportedly not thrilled about it. According to HollywoodLife, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is worried that her husband might face another breakdown.

A source revealed to the outlet that Kanye West’s “overconfidence is freaking out his wife.” The report added that the 36-year-old mother of two fears that the rapper “may not be strong enough to handle” the pressure of a new tour. The reality star also wants her husband to put his health and growing family on top of his priorities.

“She has no idea how difficult touring can be for Kanye and she fears he may not be strong enough to handle the grind. She just wants him to take things slow and put his health and family first.”

Although Kim Kardashian is happy about her husband’s recovery from his previous meltdown, she still finds it unnerving for him to hit the big stage again. In addition, the idea of having to go through all the stress and drama of another Kanye breakdown is something she’s not prepared to face again, especially with two little kids, and hopefully more on the way.

It can be recalled that Kanye West had to cancel his Saint Pablo tour and go on hiatus for months after his shocking hospitalization in November 2016. With renewed confidence, the rap legend promises that his major comeback on the big stage will not be a “replica” of last year’s tour. According to TMZ, Kanye West’s iconic floating stage will be most likely improved or replaced along with other spectacular effects.

The news outlet also revealed that the rapper is planning to update the set list. However, no exact date has been revealed yet as to when exactly Kanye West will kick off his highly-anticipated tour.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]