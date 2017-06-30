Cristiano Ronaldo’s Twins’ Names Revealed, Girlfriend Pregnant With His Fourth Child?

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he is now the father to two more children with the birth of twins from a surrogate mother, and it seems that another child is on the way for the Real Madrid forward as his girlfriend is now apparently pregnant. A meeting with his club’s directors is also set for next week, which will be held to discuss the football star’s future with them.

Ronaldo’s twins were christened Mateo and Eva, suggesting differing genders so their older brother Cristiano Jr. now has a complete set of younger siblings. Yet the Real Madrid forward’s family is apparently set to get bigger, with his current girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, reportedly pregnant according to Hollywood Life.

A confirmation of Rodriguez being pregnant came from Ronaldo’s rep Ruben Malaret, although he gave no further details like how far is the pregnancy along or any expected date. The Portuguese football player has been in a relationship since November last year, likely meeting his girlfriend through shared circles in Madrid as her modelling work is based there.

Other details of the twins’ birth seem to also be being kept hidden by Ronaldo’s camp, with Ruben adding that his client does not wish to reveal why he chose to have children through a surrogate mother. Going by their birth date, Mateo and Eva were likely conceived prior to the beginning of their father’s relationship with Rodriguez if not before they even met.

While the Real Madrid player can be sure of his road ahead being filled with twins, it is uncertain if his future will continue to have a working relationship with his football club. Cristiano has expressed his desire to leave the club in the middle of the recent controversy surrounding him, with Real Madrid directors planning to meet with him next week according to Marca.

Spain has accused Ronaldo of tax fraud amounting to €14.7 million, and he is apparently disappointed by Real Madrid’s supposed inaction on the whole ordeal. Disappointed to the point he announced that he was planning to leave Spain and the club behind, although the club’s heads could be hoping for him to not follow through with that plan.

Sources said that Real Madrid wishes to hear the truth from Ronaldo himself, adding that even though they count on their star forward, they still wish to know what he truly wants. The meeting is planned for either Monday or Tuesday next week, so the club seems to be aiming to resolve matters as early as possible to plan their next move accordingly.

