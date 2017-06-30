Celebrity Narrator List Announced For Epcot’s 2017 Candlelight Processional – Neil Patrick Harris Returns

It may be only the middle of the summer, but Disney is already helping guests prepare for the 2017 holiday season. Almost as if on schedule, some of the celebrity narrators have been announced for the Candlelight Processional at Epcot, but there are still a lot of spots left to fill. Fans have been waiting with anticipation and watching with anxiousness for Disney to update their site and late on Thursday night, it finally happened.

Last year, the first round of celebrity narrator names were announced on June 30 and it looks as if Disney likes to be consistent in some things. As Thursday started to roll into Friday, the official website for the Candlelight Processional updated and finally revealed five names of those reading this year and yes, Neil Patrick Harris is back.

As of Thursday, June 29, 2017, here is the list:

TBD – November 24 to 26, 2017

TBD – November 27 to 28, 2017

TBD – November 29 to 30, 2017

TBD – December 1 to 3, 2017

Pat Sajak – December 4 to 5, 2017

TBD – December 6 to 8, 2017

TBD – December 9 to 11, 2017

TBD – December 12 to 14, 2017

Trace Adkins – December 15 to 17, 2017

Neil Patrick Harris – December 18 to 21, 2017

CCH Pounder – December 22 to 24, 2017

Jaci Velasquez – December 25 to 27, 2017

TBD – December 28 to 30, 2017

As you can see, there are a lot of spots that still need to be filled, but all of those leading up to Christmas are set in place.

For those who aren’t aware, the Candlelight Processional at Epcot has a celebrity narrator tell the biblical tale of a savior born to a virgin in Bethlehem or what is known as “The Christmas Story.” Behind the narrator will be a choir singing Christmas songs which are played by a full orchestra in front of them.

For some of the shows, there can be very long standby lines to wait for entry into the America Gardens Theater. That is why there are also Candlelight Processional Dining Packages which aren’t quite available to book yet, but likely will be sometime on Friday or shortly after that day.

The list of restaurants taking part in the Candlelight Processional this year are:

Restaurant Marrakesh

Via Napoli Ristorante

Spice Road Table

Chefs de France

Tokyo Dining

Captain’s Grille

Trattoria Al Forno

Teppan Edo

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

San Angel Inn Restaurante

Nine Dragons Restaurant

Tutto Italia Ristorante

There will be three shows per night from Nov. 24 to Dec. 30, 2017, and they will take place at 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

As informed by the official website of Walt Disney World, celebrity narrators, dates, and other entertainment schedules are subject to change without notice. You must also have valid admission to Epcot in order to enjoy the Candlelight Processional.

Walt Disney World is an incredibly great place to be each year for the holidays and there is so much more to do along with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. The Candlelight Processional at Epcot is always one of the more magical happenings at WDW during the Christmas holidays and the celebrity narrator list for 2017 is off to a good start. If you’re looking to get a good seat, though, it is highly recommended to book one of the dining packages or prepare for a long wait.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]