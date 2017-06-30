Women’s Wrestling Has A Historic Week [Photo]

Women’s wrestling in the WWE has undoubtedly been more competitive and successful than perhaps any other era. While names such as Fabulous Moolah, Mae Young, Madusa, Rockin’ Robin, Wendi Richter, Lita, and Trish Stratus have paved the way to the current roster, the debate is stemmed from whether there were any other collection of women’s wrestlers as athletic and gifted as the list of competitors on the current roster.

After a dip in the popularity of women’s wrestling, Stephanie McMahon made an announcement that changed to direction of the division. The Diva’s Revolution – which was eventually known as the Women’s Revolution – included three different factions.

The faction of Team Bella included Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Alicia Fox; Team PCB consisted of Paige, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch; Team B.A.D. (Beautiful and Dangerous) comprised of Naomi, Tamina, and Sasha Banks. While the faction idea did not last long, and was considered an overloaded showcase of talent even to veteran Chris Jericho, the net gain was substantially positive. In fact, from the aforementioned list of women’s competitors, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Sasha Banks all won either the Raw or SmackDown Live Women’s Championship following the conclusion of the three factions.

In addition, call-ups after the Diva’s Revolution – Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Carmella – have either won the Raw women’s title, SmackDown Live women’s title, been featured in the women’s title match at WrestleMania, or won the women’s Money in the Bank. Bliss has won both titles, and Carmella won both women’s MITB matches.

In NXT, Asuka continues to dominate the women’s division, plowing through every foe she has faced. WWE even made a deal out of her breaking Goldberg’s winning streak, and being the current longest-tenured champion out of all the current options.

To even further increase the stock of women’s wrestling in the WWE, history was made this week. As mentioned by Stephanie McMahon, this is the first week in WWE history that a women’s main event was featured on all of the weekly shows: Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT. On Raw, a women’s gauntlet won by Sasha Banks took place. SmackDown Live featured the second women’s MITB match, won by Carmella. NXT featured a last man standing match, as Asuka was able to retain the Women’s Championship by surviving the onslaught of Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing match.

Clearly, the direction of women’s wrestling, with Hell in a Cell, steel cage, Last Woman Standing, Ironman, and MITB matches already on the resume, looks very promising.

[Featured Image By WWE]