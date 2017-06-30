Jeff Bridges Talks Trump, ‘Rooting For’ POTUS To ‘Do Well’

Jeff Bridges has dozens of Hollywood roles under his belt, from the legendary “The Dude” in The Big Lebowski to a pretend president in The Contender. And now Bridges has joined the legions of entertainers to comment on the Trump administration and the job being done by the current POTUS, who is regularly hammered by California’s crop of largely liberal actors and actresses.

Somewhat surprisingly, however, Jeff Bridges (who famously supported the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton) isn’t coming out swinging against Trump. Indeed, rather than talk about actors and presidential assassins (like Johnny Depp) or holding mock-severed Trump heads in “artistic” photo shoots (a la Kathy Griffin), Bridges is apparently trying to give the POTUS the benefit of the doubt.

If he’s lucky, Jeff Bridges’ somewhat unpopular Trump take will prevent him from having to eat crow in the near future (as both Depp and Griffin were forced to do) and not cost him a lucrative acting gig like it did Tim Allen, who saw his popular sitcom Last Man Standingcancelled just weeks after comparing being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Nazi Germany.

Taking a cue from his cult-classic character “The Dude,” Jeff Bridges is apparently sending some good vibes in Trump’s direction and hoping that his unlikely presidential win results in “the best.”

As Fox News reports, during a recent AP interview, Jeff Bridges had some surprisingly kind words for Donald Trump, a former reality TV star he didn’t even vote for. According to Bridges, everybody has something “different and unique” to contribute to society – even Trump. As such, Jeff Bridges is rooting for the POTUS to pull it off.

“I’m rooting for him to do well by our country. ‘m rooting for him as a human being to do the cool thing.”

Even so, Bridges (who made his comments after a panel focused on child hunger at a meeting of the Western Governors Association in Whitefish, Montana), says he realizes that not everyone is ready or willing to welcome Trump with open arms – or even accept him at all.

“Some people will be blatantly out there talking about their disappointments and ridiculing the way President Trump is acting.”

For his part, Bridges tried to keep his Q&A session on topic, and quickly turned the subject back to the epidemic of childhood hunger and the efforts he, as an ambassador for “No Kid Hungry” campaign, has been making to combat the issue.

While Bridges was courteously supportive of Trump during his interview, the star expressed serious concerns about some of the POTUS’ plans for the future. Namely, cutting federal food assistance to millions of families across the country. According to Jeff Bridges, such a decision could compromise the health and well-being of America’s hungry children.

Big News! Proud to announce @nokidhungry has connected 1 million more kids to #schoolbreakfast. #NoKidHungry A post shared by Jeff Bridges (@thejeffbridges) on Apr 26, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

“The health of our children is a wonderful compass that can tell us if our country is going the right direction. That means we’re off course, so I’m rooting for the president to get on course.”

At this point, the “Trump train” and its agenda has largely been derailed by allegations of collusion with Russia during the election, and it remains to be seen if the POTUS can implement a budget that meets the needs of No Kid Hungry, an organization Jeff Bridges has represented since 2010.

