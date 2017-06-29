‘Longmire’ Season 6 Update: Cast Members Who Confirmed Wrapping Up Of Filming

Filming for Longmire Season 6 is coming to a conclusion as another cast member has given fans an update on the status of the series.

Cassidy Freeman, who plays Cady Longmire in the series, becomes the latest Longmire Season 6 star who posted about having the final day on set. Freeman, took to Instagram to write about her heartwarming goodbye. She wrote how the trailer on the set has become her “temporary home” during the entire six seasons of the series.

Earlier, Taylor, who plays the titular character and Freeman’s on-screen father, hinted his goodbyes to the show with behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. Taylor has built a fan base for himself with his iconic character. He’s also one who has been to the annual Longmire Days in Wyoming multiple times to meet with his and the series’ supporters.

Fans are looking forward to knowing what Walt Longmire’s fate in Season 6 will be, and whether or not he will end up with his love interest, Vic, played by Katee Sackhoff. Whatever path the character takes in the final season, there is hope that he will have a heroic ending to remind viewers how great of a Sheriff he has been, Carter Matt wrote.

I just finished my final scene on Longmire. This trailer has been my temporary home for 6 seasons…I leave it today and I am so grateful for this time. I know I'll see this incredible crew and these incredible actors in jobs to come…the one I'll truly miss is Cady Longmire. Thanks for letting me bring you to life, Punk. #LongmireS6 A post shared by Cassidy Freeman (@hatface) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Last week, Louanne Stephens also had a bittersweet moment with the cast when she confirmed filming her last scenes for Longmire. The cast gave her a heartfelt send-off, the video of which was uploaded on Twitter.

“Still reeling from amazing send off last night by cast and crew after my last scene on # Longmire”

Stephens has played her character Ruby in over 40 episodes of the Netflix series. Ruby was an important member of the Sheriff’s office and the one who makes it possible for Walt a sense of organization.

With My pal Zahn #longmireposse #longmires6 #setlife #longmire A post shared by Robert Taylor (@roberttaylor6677) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

While the abovementioned actors have confirmed their final filming days for Longmire Season 6, another one comes back to reprise his role. Fans of the show will get to see Barry Sloane as Zachary one last time for this season. The actor, who was an important character from Season 4, posted a video of him joining the set and it is expected that he will appear in at least one episode.

Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date for Longmire Season 6 but the 10 episodes are expected to drop sometime in fall 2017.

Who and what are you going to miss the most from Longmire? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]