‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Theories: Where Is Ofelia? Is She The Next Villain, Or Trapped By The Ottos?

In Season 2 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) decided to branch out on her own rather than stick with Madison’s (Kim Dickens) group. The Season 2 finale then saw Ofelia being intercepted by Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie). However, since the show returned with Season 3, Ofelia has not been seen with the Ottos. So, what has happened to her?

Ofelia, thinking her father had died, left Madison’s group in Season 2 in order to search for an old boyfriend. However, she is is confronted by Jeremiah Otto as she enters the U.S. Since that point, Ofelia has not been seen.

Now that Season 3 has premiered, viewers know that the man shooting at Ofelia was Jeremiah Otto. However, she has not been seen at his compound. So, where is she? Here are some theories.

Ofelia is a prisoner at Broken Jaw Ranch. It was unclear what happened to Ofelia when confronted by Jeremiah in the Season 2 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Now that Madison’s group is at the ranch, some fans are speculating that Ofelia was taken prisoner by Jeremiah. Other’s wonder if he killed her. However, the actor who plays Jeremiah, Dayton Callie, has laid these rumors to rest according to Comic Book.

“I found her in the desert. Took her and had a brief conversation with her and left her in the desert to die, or not die. It’s up to her, whatever she is. So, I’m not holding her hostage or anything so people can rest assured of that, but whether someone else has her, that’s not my business. I kind of vetted her out in the desert and decided she’s better off in the desert than back at the camp.”

Ofelia is dead. While Jeremiah Otto may not have killed her, perhaps Ofelia died anyway. The desert is a harsh place to navigate at the best of times. When the zombie apocalypse hits, one would imagine it would be harder still. Now that Fear the Walking Dead viewers know her father, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) is alive, could AMC be cruel enough to have him search for his daughter only to discover she had perished?

Ofelia is with Qualetaqa Walker now. Qualetaqa (Michael Greyeyes) was introduced in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3. He is in direct conflict with the Ottos, and, as the promotional image released by Bloody Disgusting shows, Ofelia seems to have some sort of involvement with this group at some point in Season 3. Jake Otto (Sam Underwood) also appears to be in the image, so the potential is there that the Ottos could be the first to have contact with Ofelia before Madison realises Walker's group has a familiar face.

Could Ofelia have been left by Jeremiah, only to have been picked up by Walker’s group? As BT points out, if this is the case, perhaps Ofelia was the one who shot Travis at the start of Season 3? As Comic Book also notes, AMC promised the audience there would be a female villain in Season 3 of Fear. So far, this has not eventuated. However, with Ofelia currently missing, could she be developing her bad girl skills before unleashing them on Madison and the Ottos?

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 6 (titled “Red Dirt”) of Season 3 on Sunday, July 2, at 9 p.m. ET. The synopsis for this episode is below.

“News of incoming danger spreads throughout the community as Madison struggles to keep everyone together. Nick grapples with a hard truth.”

