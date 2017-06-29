Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Glad Lamar Is Moving On, Stands No Chance To Reconcile With Ex-Wife

Khloe Kardashian is glad to know that Lamar Odom has finally realized that his chances of reconciling are out of the question.

Khloe Kardashian was devastated when friends reportedly told the reality star last year that Odom had relapsed and was allegedly dealing with an ongoing substance battle again, right after the 33-year-old had stepped up and supported Lamar through his recovery process.

As fans will recall, Khloe Kardashian stood by her ex-husband’s side after learning about his overdose in October 2015. Even doctors were stunned that the disgraced athlete was able to pull through and make an astounding comeback after being in a coma for more than a week.

When Khloe Kardashian cut ties with Lamar, she vowed to finally pull through with plans to divorce him, and that’s exactly what she did. In doing so, Khloe also decided to move on with her life by finding herself a new man.

She’s now been with Tristan Thompson for almost a year, and she couldn’t be happier.

With that said, it goes without saying that Khloe Kardashian reportedly heard about the recent things Lamar had said about her in an interview, stressing that there was no chance he would want to reconcile with his ex-wife.

Hollywood Life stresses that Khloe didn’t look at that as a diss, she’s actually glad that the man she once called the love of her life has moved on with his life and is finding peace with himself.

Had to wear white for Simons birthday dinner!! ???????? I wish I knew who made my dress but there's no tag on it ☹️ @missjilljacobs would know. My heels are @tamaramellon ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Sources tell the outlet that the TV personality is proud of her ex-husband for staying committed to a clean and sober lifestyle, and though they won’t ever get back together, it’s nice for Khloe Kardashian to hear that her former partner is doing well and is starting a new chapter in his life.

Khloe Kardashian has publicly told fans that she’s still rooting for Lamar, no matter whether she’s in contact with him or not.

According to reports, the former couple has not spoken in a year, and there are no plans to change that.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

They are happy being apart from one another as both of them are going into different directions in their life, with Khloe Kardashian supposedly making plans to take her romance with Tristan to the next level.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]