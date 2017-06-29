Beyonce: Raising Twins Reportedly Becomes Challenging After Birth, How She’s Coping With Three Children

Beyonce is starting to see how stressful it is raising twins with the addition of already having a 4-year-old daughter.

The “Formation” hitmaker, who gave birth just over two weeks ago, can’t compare how much her life has changed with the time she welcomed Blue Ivy into the world. Now that she has birthed twins, it’s twice the trouble than what she experienced before.

According to Hollywood Life, when one of the babies goes to sleep, the other one wakes up. There have been times where one would have an upset stomach while the other is crying for food, and though Beyonce is a very hands-on mother, she has heavily relied on her family for support, the outlet claims.

It’s going to be an adjustment that will take Beyonce a while to get used to, especially since she’s now caring for three children, but with JAY-Z by her side, a source mentions that Beyonce is determined to get the hang of things and make the required adjustments in her life.

“The twins are doing really well but they do tend to get very upset tummies after feeding time,” a source told Hollywood Life, adding that ever since the arrival of the twins, things have been chaotic for Beyonce.

“There’s a picture Beyonce has been sending around to her friends of Jay holding the twins and both babies are crying, and he’s got this look on his face like ‘help me.”

It’s further mentioned, however, that JAY-Z is very supportive of his wife and hasn’t left her on her own ever since she gave birth to their twins. Whatever Beyonce needs, the music mogul is right there to get it for his wife.

It’s believed that Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, is staying close to the Hollywood couple in Bel-Air.

Now that the 35-year-old is adjusting to being a mother of three children, Tina is sure that her daughter could use all the advice she can get. As long as Beyonce shows signs that she’s not quite there to handle it herself, she’d want her mother by her side helping her.

Regarding plans to introduce the twins to the world, sources say that Beyonce has yet to make plans to reveal the first photos of her babies to fans. It could be months before anyone other than friends and family members gets to see a glimpse of Beyonce’s twins.

