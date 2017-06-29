‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Greg Rikaart’s Exit Storyline Takes A Dark Turn, Kevin Dies in A Car Wreck?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 3 tease Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson exit storyline is coming up, and it’s going to be a juicy one. Apparently, Dr. Harris (Ron Melendez) admits he has feelings for Chloe and begins to see Kevin (Greg Rikaart) as an obstacle in his quest to earn Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) love. If that’s not bad enough, it looks like Kevin is involved in a [near] fatal car crash and the Y&R spoilers suggest that Dr. Harris could have tampered with Kevin’s vehicle. It sounds like a great week ahead on Young and the Restless.

There no denying that Chloe and Kevin have a big problem on their hands. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dr. Harris has a growing fascination with Chloe and it seems to be bordering on obsession. It concerns Kevin enough that he decides to make a bold move and try to escape with Chloe out of the house.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Kevin and Chloe make a plan to escape, but first, they agree that Kevin needs to go back to Genoa City to grab Bella to take with them. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kevin promises he will be their little girl to her because he cannot imagine spending another moment without her in their lives.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin leaves to take the trip to Genoa City to pick up Bella, but his plans hit a snag. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Dr. Harris will tamper with Kevin’s car to derail his journey back to Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that on his way back home, he discovers his brakes are out. He tries to press on the brakes, and nothing happens. All the sudden, he crashes while going pretty fast.

Back in Louisiana, Chloe learns that Kevin will not be coming back for her. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she finds out that Dr. Harris tampered with his car.

When Greg Rikaart announced that he was out as Kevin several months back, CBS said they would leave the door open for his return dow the road. Did they change their minds and decide to kill him off instead?

