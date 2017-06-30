‘Cult Of Chucky’ Trailer Reunites Brad Dourif And Jennifer Tilly For Another Crazy ‘Child’s Play’ Sequel

While summer is still going strong, some studios are looking ahead to the fall releases, which is a big season for horror films. Among those teasing their upcoming features is Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, who has the home release of Cult of Chucky to offer — because there’s always room for more Child’s Play sequels in any horror aficionado’s collection.

Cult Of Chucky Brings Back Brad Dourif And Jennifer Tilly For More Romance And Murder

As /Film shares, the Child’s Play franchise is reuniting the team of Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly, better known as Chucky and Tiffany, for another installment. The new trailer for Cult of Chucky brings all of the killer Good Guys doll’s past surviving victims back for more mayhem, which might have not been possible without the therapy group and its therapist.

Never mind Chucky for the moment. The therapist in Cult of Chucky seems as sinister as that evil, possessed doll with his insistence that the group confronts their collective fear. He seems at once eager to help his patients and yet there’s something not quite right in the way he forces the Good Guys doll onto those who fear it most.

Jennifer Tilly makes a brief cameo in the Cult of Chucky teaser, but Tiffany is nowhere to be seen. It may be possible, considering the events of past installments of the Child’s Play franchise, that Tiffany is out of the picture for good.

Yet, Tilly offers hope with her suggestive line.

“A true classic never goes out of style,” says Jennifer at the end of this Cult of Chucky teaser.

The Cult Of Chucky Release Will Come With Loads Of Extras

Child’s Play fans should be warned not to watch for Cult of Chucky in theaters. Instead, Entertainment Weekly reveals that the sequel will only be released for home enjoyment. The film will be available on October 3 in unrated Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital formats.

Don Mancini, creator of the Child’s Play franchise, returns as writer and director, completing a team of returning talent that is certain to ensure a faithful installment in the long-running franchise.

As mentioned above, Cult of Chucky will come with extras that should make the release a highly anticipated event for Child’s Play fans. Among those extras will be two featurettes. Inside the Insanity of Chucky will give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Cult of Chucky, while Good Guy Gone Bad: The Incarnations of Chucky will give fans a look at Alterian, the company responsible for bringing Chucky to life.

Additionally, Cult of Chucky comes with commentary from Mancini and puppeteer Tony Gardner.

Also releasing on October 3 is a complete Child’s Play box set, which will include Cult of Chucky.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment]