Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Slammed For Not Allowing Jill To Rest Before Labor

Jill Duggar is due to have her second baby, also a boy, any day now. The pair, who are already parents to a son named Israel, are prepping to welcome son Samuel Scott, and Jill Duggar is so pregnant that she looks like she’s about to pop.

Fans have criticized Jill Duggar and her spouse, Derick Dillard, for taking a trip to Camp Orr, which included hiking and other activities as she’s nearing the end of her pregnancy. According to them, Jill needs to rest a bit more instead of continuing all the activities she and her husband are engaging in just before she delivers her baby.

Other users encouraged her to rest as she waits for her labor to commence.

The Duggar women, however, are not known to rest. As Jessa Duggar headed into labor with her first baby, Spurgeon, her sisters, who aided in her home birth, told her to take a walk to help coax the baby into coming out.

It is possible that for the Duggar women, being active is a way they have learned to help induce labor, and to be fair, they have had so many babies between them that they might know best. Most of the sisters hade undergone midwifery training, although none of them are certified to perform births on their own.

We had a wonderful time visiting you @justdand at Camp Orr. Brought back some great scouting memories, and Israel really loved it! #camporr #bsa #vespers #buffaloriver #nofilter A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Jill Duggar was previously criticized for staying so long in Central America, which is rife with the Zika virus, while she was pregnant. Women who are expecting are especially vulnerable to Zika, as it can cause all sorts of birth defects such as microcephaly, blindness, deafness and many other issues that doctors have not even begun to study. However, Jill ignored the warnings and the criticism from her Instagram followers, and she and her husband stayed down in Central America in the ministry, flying back to Arkansas just one week before her sister, Joy-Anna, tied the knot.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard look like they are settling down in Arkansas and are there to stay now, where Jill will be able to spend more time with her mega family and the sisters she loves so dearly.

Hangin' out with these cool people at #sdc today! #familytime A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jill Duaggar/Instagram]