Heather Dubrow Ditching Her Former Orange County Co-Stars?

Heather Dubrow announced earlier this year that she would be leaving her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County after having filmed the show for a couple of years. In her official statement, Heather revealed that she needed to step away to focus on her family and other career ventures. Many people were shocked because Heather was just starting to use her platform on the show for other ventures, but her decision made sense as her husband was working more, and she was just completing her massive home.

According to a new tweet, Heather Dubrow is now accused of distancing herself from her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. Some Twitter users believe that Heather has now unfollowed her former co-stars on social media. One user claims that Dubrow unfollowed Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Shannon Beador. These were the ladies who she enjoyed spending time with when they were filming. The Twitter user also claims that Heather had previously unfollowed Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd, which makes sense given what happened in Ireland last year.

So, what’s the truth here? Is Heather Dubrow distancing herself from her so-called friends or is this simply a glitch?

Interesting – Heather Dubrow unfollowed Tamra, Meghan, and Shannon. She had previously unfollowed Vicki and Kelly a while ago. #RHOC — Bravo Connoisseur (@BRVOconnoisseur) June 29, 2017

Doesn't surprise me, Tamra said she hasn't seen her in ages and hasn't been invited to the new house… #HollywoodFriends #RHOC https://t.co/4CL4bd2Wi5 — RealHousewives101 (@RHousewives101) June 29, 2017

Another user commented that Tamra hadn’t seen Dubrow in a while, and it sounds like none of the other ladies have shared pictures with Heather on social media. While some of the ladies claim to be real friends, it sounds like Heather Dubrow wants to end all social relationships with her former co-stars as she’s done with the show. Maybe some of the ladies thought they had a true friend in Heather, but if she has indeed unfollowed them all on social media, she may not be interested in what’s going on in their lives.

If the rumor is true, then it could have something to do with stress. Terry Dubrow has revealed that his wife seems less stressed out after having left The Real Housewives of Orange County behind. And maybe she just needed to unfollow her former co-stars to get a complete cleanse.

What do you think of Heather Dubrow’s decision to unfollow her Orange County co-stars? Do you think she needed to step away from everything related to The Real Housewives of Orange County?

