Fredrik Eklund’s Husband Issues Strict New Rules For ‘MDLNY’ Star

Fredrik Eklund loves sharing his life on social media and fans love it when he opens up his world. This Million Dollar Listing New York star is all about celebrating life, and he’s often sharing videos of him dancing around New York. There’s nothing more refreshing than a dancing real-estate agent, high-kicking around the streets of New York. However, it sounds like Fredrik’s husband is a bit skeptic about some of his previous posts, especially those involving him. As it turns out, Eklund has no problem sharing nude pictures of Derek on his social media accounts.

According to a new Bravo report, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that his husband has given him a few rules to follow. While Fredrik can share whatever he wants on social media, Derek would prefer that he doesn’t end up on Eklund’s Instagram account. Of course, Derek may be protective of his private life and it makes sense that he doesn’t want his bare butt on social media for all to see. Fredrik opened up about these rules on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live and he hints that he isn’t too happy about these rules, as he wants to show off his husband.

“I used to take pictures of him naked and put them on Instagram and he refuses,” Fredrik told Andy Cohen about his new rules, adding, “I’m not even allowed to take one photo of him. Not even us together in clothes. He doesn’t like it anymore. He’s a bit shy like that. I like that about him though. It’d be weird if he wanted to be on Bravo and take his clothes off.”

One can understand why Derek wouldn’t want his body to be shared with the world. He is a professional artist, and he’s trying to build his own brand in New York. While he has already opened up his world to a camera crew, it makes sense that he would want his body to be left alone. However, Fredrik Eklund believes that his husband is so fine that he should be sharing it with the world.

As Eklund points out, the two of them are different. Kaplan is a bit more reserved and may value his privacy a bit more than Fredrik. He isn’t shy about sharing his world with millions of people and he has even been open about his past as an adult film star.

What do you think of Fredrik Eklund’s new Instagram rules? Will you miss seeing Derek’s half-naked body on Instagram?

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG]