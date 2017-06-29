‘Alaskan Bush People’: How The Family Receives News Of Ami’s Stage 3 Cancer, Browns Prepare To Leave Alaska

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 Episode 2 finally revealed the results of Ami Brown’s biopsy, and viewers can only imagine how the Brown family really feels after finding out that their mom has a stage 3 lung cancer. To add more to that, the family decided to close down Browntown, which is not an easy thing, especially for the Brown kids.

It was an emotional Alaskan Bush People episode as the family reels with the news of Ami’s cancer. When Ami and Billy return from hospital to their temporary home in Southern California, Matt already knew things had not gone well. “Not good. Not good at all,” Bill said.

“They’ve got to do some more tests and stuff and what they can see is stage 3 cancer. She could easily be stage 4.”

Matt shared that he wished the world would stop turning, but “then you look around and nobody told the planet that it shouldn’t be spinning anymore.”

“I just wish I could change it somehow. I’m very scared for her,” said Rain, the youngest of the Brown children.

Like always, Snowbird tries to be optimistic, telling everybody that things are going to be all right. But Bam Bam, who reunites with the family after hearing the news that Ami has cancer, wants everyone to be realistic and to take things seriously. Per People, Bam Bam talked to Bird and told her their mom could die from this sickness. “She’s not!” Bird answered when Bam said everyone is afraid Ami is dying. “She’ll be fine,” she added after letting her thoughts trail off.

"She's the foundation the house is built on." #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/0dhDwWoRXE — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) June 22, 2017

As if Ami’s diagnosis is not devastating enough, Billy and Ami had to make the difficult decision of going back to Browntown and risking Ami’s health or staying in the city so Ami has immediate access to health care. As Ami and Billy contemplate about leaving the Alaskan bush that had been their home for the last 30 years, Ami was clearly heartbroken. She talked about how her children had to give up their lives in the rainforest because of her. But Ami is a fighter. She said that there’s a lot for her children to experience, and she wants to be there to witness them. She still wants to hold their babies and watch them grow and experience new things.

Billy told his children the difficult decision.

“We might outta talk about y’all going up and getting our stuff and actually closing Browntown down.”

Bird quickly said, “I need a minute,” and walked away. Matt admitted he was shocked and in denial. Later on, Matt left Southern California to return to Browntown and bring the devastating news to Noah.

Noah, said, “The hardest part of all this is knowing that I can’t fix it. I can’t do anything. I’m useless.”

Noah then decided to pack his things and go to his mom, while Matt stayed behind to wait for his other siblings to get their belongings.

The family is reportedly in Colorado right now, and rumors said it might be their new home. They left Los Angeles last week, according to reports.

You can tell by that howl, Browntown's in good hands. Thanks for watching #AlaskanBushPeople with us! pic.twitter.com/hE31hSXxol — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) June 29, 2017

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.