Meet ‘Million Dollar Listing: New York’s’ Latest Cutthroat Realtor, Steve Gold

Million Dollar Listing: New York newcomer Steve Gold is not afraid to brush shoulders with celebrities. Gold is the newest face on Bravo’s hit series, but he comes with over 10 years of experience in the world of luxury real estate. What else does Gold bring to the table?

According to People, Gold has worked alongside plenty of Hollywood stars over the years, including Kanye West. Although most people tend to be awkward around A-listers, Gold is never nervous when tasked with finding a home for a high-profile celebrity.

“I’m not super into celeb culture,” Gold shared. “I treat them like any other client and I think that’s kind of what they want.”

While Season 6 of Million Dollar Listing: New York is Gold’s first foray into reality TV, he isn’t intimidated working with veterans Ryan Servant and Fredrik Eklund. In fact, Gold truly believes that he brings a new element to the series and is not threatened by any of his co-stars, no matter how long they have been in front of the cameras.

“Ryan and Fredrik are great brokers, but I do something I feel is completely different from them and I have my niche, so I’m not threatened by them at all to be frank,” Gold explained. “I’m new to the show but certainly not new to the business.”

Although Gold is clearly confident in his abilities as a businessman, he is a bit nervous about being on television. Gold is planning to bring his own style to Million Dollar Listing and bucking the trend of suits, but he also admitted that he turned down an early offer from producers because he didn’t think the timing was right. But after watching the show become successful, Gold finally caved.

Before landing a spot on the show, World of Wonder reports that Gold started out as a model. However, modeling was not a satisfying career for Gold, and he abruptly switched to real estate after graduating from college. Gold was obviously very successful in the real estate business and is looking forward to showing fans what really makes him tick on the show.

In addition to modeling, Bravo TV reports that Gold can’t get enough of his rescue dog, Pablo. Gold saved his pet from a shelter in Georgia that was about to euthanize him. Gold frequently posts adorable pics of him and Pablo, who is quickly becoming one of Bravo’s cutest pet.

Fans can watch Gold in action when new episodes of Million Dollar Listing: New York air Thursday nights on Bravo.

