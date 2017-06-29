New York City is one of the best places to watch 4th of July fireworks, but if you can’t get to the Big Apple to witness Macy’s annual fireworks display in person, you can watch the event on television or live streaming online.

Although there are a number of fireworks shows across the United States that will take place during the upcoming weekend or on July 3, Macy’s will host the 41st annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on the holiday itself. And there is more than just fireworks to watch — it’s a great night of entertainment, too.

Macy’s reports that they will have a star-studded lineup of performers to keep everyone entertained before and after the fireworks display lights up the area over the East River. Expect to see Jennifer Lopez, Brad Paisley, Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Antebellum, and Sheryl Crow performing popular hit songs during the show.

What time does Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular start, and how can you watch the show online?

The nation’s big birthday party starts at 8 p.m. ET on your local NBC TV channel. Many viewers will also be able to watch online or on a mobile device if they aren’t near a TV on the 4th of July.

NBC will stream the event live streaming online via the NBC Live Extra. Watch on your laptop or desktop computer or download the app for your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Please note, you must verify that you have a cable TV subscription (Verizon FiOS, ATT-Uverse, Comcast, Cox, and more) to use the free streaming service.

.@JLo will Perform Live for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular This Friday in New York !! pic.twitter.com/QzWagOKT4j — John (@JohnJLover) June 26, 2017

If you are lucky enough to live in New York City, or you plan to visit for the Fourth of July holiday, you won’t be alone. CitiTour states that more than 3 million people will line the “shorelines, waterways, streets and rooftops” in NYC.

Although NBC’s 4th of July show starts at 8 p.m. ET, the 25-minute fireworks display will begin at 9:25 p.m. If you plan to go, CitiTour notes that the best places to view the show are near the Brooklyn waterfront, in Long Island City (near the Queens Midtown Tunnel). Another good viewing spots include Midtown Manhattan (between 24th and 41st Streets), Gramercy Park, and the East Village.

Please note that the Macy’s official 4th of July fireworks map shows the display will not be visible from the Brooklyn Bridge or the Promenade.



I’m excited to announce that I’ll be performing at this year’s #MacysFireworks! Watch Tuesday, July 4 at 8/7c on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/IKlSB9LP8A — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) June 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]