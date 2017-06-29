‘Alaskan Bush People’ Recap: Bam Bam Comes Home As Ami Battles Advanced Cancer

Last night’s Alaskan Bush People episode was an emotional one as the truth about Ami’s condition was finally revealed. Ami Brown’s biopsy results showed what the family has feared all along: their mom has stage 3 lung cancer.

Billy Brown’s forest-raised family is now in California where Ami is admitted for a series of tests after doctors found an alarming mass in her lungs and nodes in her throat. The results are in, and Billy broke the bad news to his children.

“Not good. Not good at all. They’ve got to do some more tests and stuff and what they can see is stage 3 cancer. She could easily be stage 4.”

Naturally, Billy and Ami’s children were shocked and devastated upon hearing the news. Fans have seen the Brown family weather difficult challenges through the years, but none as grave as this. But the Browns are facing this as they’ve always done in the past: together.

Ami’s cancer became the reason for a Brown family reunion, People reported. Bam Bam, Billy and Ami’s second son, immediately came home to his family upon hearing the sad news. The 32-year-old has left rural Alaska last season to find his own way. According to reports, he is now in a relationship with a city girl.

What did you think of Bam's big decision last night? #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/QV1wu2eAFP — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 2, 2017

“Once we got the call that it was cancer, part of me just, like, wanted to run away. But stronger than that was the emotion to get here and to see mom and do whatever I could to be moral support to everyone.”

Billy was obviously pleased to see Bam Bam with the whole family again, despite the dire situation. Out of all his children, Billy said that Bam Bam was the most straightforward and rational. He confessed that right now, he’s “a mess.”

Because of Ami’s advanced lung cancer, Billy told his children to get ready and close Browntown for good. This seemed to be a major blow for the Alaskan Bush People patriarch. After all, he has spent many years fighting to live an independent life in the wild. It was also through this way of life that he has made a name for himself and his family.

“Ami, of course, is really heartbroken. We have members of the family that their future dreams were there. They were born in the forest and I think it’s deeper in them than I think it is in Ami and I.”

"She's the foundation the house is built on." #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/0dhDwWoRXE — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) June 22, 2017

Of all the children, it was 14-year-old Rain, the youngest, who seemed to be taking things the hardest. She confessed in a confessional that she was scared for her mom.

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you’ve been through. I don’t care how old you are. If you hear that your mother has cancer, it’s going to shock you. I just wish I could change it somehow.”

Her sister Snowbird, on the other hand, was the most optimistic. Snowbird is the oldest daughter and is said to be most like Ami. Putting on a brave front, she told Bam Bam that everything will be fine and that their mom will get through this.

“It helps everyone for me to stay positive,” Snowbird told the cameras. “I do that to help everybody else, but it helps myself as well.”

Like her daughter, Ami showed that she’s a fighter. Despite looking frail and thin, the 53-year-old mom held on to her faith that she will win over cancer.

“There’s a lot for the kids to experience. I want to be there. I want to hold their babies. I want to hear them laughing. I want to see their eyes wide with enthusiasm as they experience these new things.”

The Brown family’s story continues in Alaskan Bush People Season 7 with new episodes every Wednesday, 9 p.m. on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Twitter]