‘DanMachi Sword Oratoria’ Season 2 Release Date: Gaiden Manga Spoilers For Anime ‘Dungeon Ni Deai Wo Motomeru’

Sword Oratoria Season 2 may not be as anticipated as the second season of the main series for DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? but the gaiden/side story is certainly a welcome addition. After all, it’s a “boy meets girl in a dungeon” story, so it makes sense to tell the story from the perspective of both main DanMachi characters. But in the long term, it’s really up to where Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka light novel author Fujino Omori wants to take audiences first.

DanMachi: Sword Oratoria Light Novel Still Has More To Reveal About Ais Wallenstein’s Past

Anime fans were thankful that Sword Oratoria: Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side is not merely filled with content designed to keep us sated until Bell Cranel and the Goddess Hestia make their comeback. For anime fans still trying to figure out where to watch the first season of Sword Oratoria, just know that you can’t find it on Netflix, Hulu, or even CrunchyRoll. Amazon managed to grab the rights for the first season as an exclusive for Anime Strike, which you can watch for free during the seven-day trial period (you also need an Amazon Prime/Video membership). According to an Amazon representative, Amazon does not comment on future acquisition plans, so it’s uncertain whether the overall DanMachi series will remain an Anime Strike exclusive.

The ending of Sword Oratoria Episode 12 of the DanMachi gaiden corresponded to the fourth volume of the Sword Oratoria light novel series. The latest release was Danjon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka Gaiden Sword Oratoria Volume 9, which occurred on June 15, 2017. Based upon the current pacing of the anime adaptation, there’s plenty of source material for a second season, although not enough for creating Sword Oratoria Season 3 yet. However, author Omori could change that picture quickly since he’s been releasing a new light novel volume every several months.

Unfortunately, English-only fans wishing to read ahead of the anime will have to wait. The official Sword Oratoria English translation has years to go before it catches up with the anime. Sword Oratoria Volume 3 in English just released in June of 2017 and the release date for Volume 4 is set for October 31, 2017.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the DanMachi author has also been working on the Episode Ryuu gaiden light novel series, which focuses on the blue-eyed, blonde elf named Ryuu Lion. While the Familia Chronicle light novels have been good so far, there simply is not enough content to make an Episode Ryuu anime season, although it’d make a good standalone DanMachi OVA. Omori also revealed he plans on writing about the Freya Familia for Familia Chronicle Volume 2.

Sword Oratoria Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company J.C. Staff has not announced anything official about the DanMachi: Sword Oratoria Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Sword Oratoria Season 2 air date may occur.

The chances for a second season of Sword Oratoria: Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side happening can also be judged by the DanMachi: Sword Oratoria Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan. The 12-episode series is getting a six-volume release. The Sword Oratoria Volume 1 Blu-Ray release date was set for June 28, 2017, so this article will be updated once first-week sales numbers become available.

However, even assuming the gaiden anime is successful, it seems likely that J.C. Staff would want to adapt the main series before continuing with Ais Wallenstein’s story. The anime ending for the first season of DanMachi corresponded with the end of DanMachi Volume 5 of the light novels. At the end of Sword Oratoria Volume 8 and Danmachi Volume 8 the two stories are roughly synchronized. That means if Sword Oratoria Season 2 came out before DanMachi Season 2, then the gaiden would be ahead of the main story, which does not make any sense from an anime-storytelling perspective. Based upon these facts, it’s likely safe to predict that Sword Oratoria Season 2 probably won’t happen until 2019 at best and that’s assuming DanMachi Season 2 airs in 2018.

Sword Oratoria Season 2 Spoilers

The ending of the anime adaptation of the Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka light novel gave a lot of insight into Ais Wallenstein’s true thoughts (she’s still pretty dense). During the expedition to Eren’s basement floor 59 of the dungeon, Sword Oratoria Episode 12 also revealed more about the sword princess’ past. However, the next several volumes in the gaiden series largely focus on developing the other DanMachi characters in the Loki Familia.

Upon returning from the expedition to the lower levels, the elf girl Lefiya is almost exploding with anger upon finding out that Bell now holds the record for the fastest level up. The mage may be known as the Thousand Elf but she’s having trouble keeping up with one mere human and this jealousy just spurs her onto great effort. The ongoing inferiority complex won’t be the only highlight since she’ll take action against her “romantic rival” (Bell still doesn’t have a clue about their “rivalry”) by using a dead rabbit as a curse charm to keep people away from Ais.

Sword Oratoria Volume 6 has the adventurers going outside the city of Orario to the port city of Melen, which serves as an excuse for a beach/lake scene. Audiences will learn more about the sisters Tione and Tiona Hiryute as the Loki Familia searches for an underwater entrance to the dungeon that was sealed by Zeus and Hera’s children. Volume 8 also tells us the history of the werewolf Bete Loga. While some viewers may dislike Bete for his pride and rough personality, it’s possible many anime watchers will view the character in a different light once they see his sad story. Tione, Tiona, and Bete also level up during these events.

What remains to be seen is how the next anime adaptation will treat other characters. In the first four volumes of the light novel, and also within the manga, characters were developed only to be killed off in moments of self-sacrifice. Battles held real weight since people dying and those who survived were on the brink of despair. The anime did not venture into such grounds, removing much of the tension from these scenes by axing the existence of these characters. All these changes led to the anime being much more light-hearted in comparison to the darker themes of the source material.

Ais was also not developed as much as possible since many of her inner monologues were cut or shortened. Ais is also confirmed to have Spirit blood through her mother, the Spirit Aria. In a book Zeus wrote Bell, everyone learns how Aria had a child with a hero named Albert Waldstein.

DanMachi: Sword Oratoria Volume 9 will probably make the best stopping point for the ending of Sword Oratoria Season 2. The Loki Familia is forced to mobilize their full forces in order to stop invaders raiding the city and an epic battle always makes for a good anime ending. But this volume also returns the focus back to Ais by revealing the memories of the elf Riveria Ljos Alf, who recalls how the “doll princess” entered the labyrinth city nine years earlier as a child.

In the end, the overall plot for Sword Oratoria Season 2 will be the continuing threat of Evilus, the machinations of the gods, and an investigation into Daedalus Street. It may be a few years until anime watchers finally see the second season and hopefully it’ll be worth the wait!

[Featured Image by Haimura Kiyotaka/Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka Gaiden Sword Oratoria]