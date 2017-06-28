Charlize Theron Punched Teri Hatcher In The Face And Bought Her A Beer

Charlize Theron just came clean about her bad temper, admitting that it has sometimes gotten her into some trouble. Specifically, Ms. Theron revealed that she once got into an altercation with actress Teri Hatcher and ended up feeling so bad about it that she gave Hatcher a peace offering. Charlize bought her a beer.

2 Days In The Valley Was Too Much For Charlize Theron

Talking with W Magazine, Ms. Theron recalled one of her first films, 2 Days in the Valley, and how her short fuse ended with her punching the film’s star, Teri Hatcher, in the face.

“The fight was between me and Teri Hatcher. I hit her really bad,” says Charlize.

Ms. Theron says she hit Hatcher hard enough that the actress was left bruised. Charlize says she felt like a wild animal attacking the star of the film, who was much smaller and was far more successful at the time of the incident. The actress adds that she was ruled by an abundance of energy that she really didn’t know how to control in her younger years, so attacking Hatcher was par for the course.

Charlize says she felt bad about the incident and that it stayed with her for days afterwards. She wanted to apologize to Teri and somehow make it up to her, so she ended up sending Hatcher a gift of cheap beer. Theron admits that was all she could afford.

Charlize Theron Reveals Teri Hatcher Wasn’t The Only One To Experience Her Bad Temper

In Atomic Blonde, Page Six reports that Theron is taking on a new action hero in a thriller that takes place during the Cold War era. As might be expected, the role requires Charlize to engage in some fight sequences, which is what has had the actress recalling her past altercations. Aside from punching Teri Hatcher, one other altercation came to mind for Charlize.

Fortunately, this other incident didn’t take place on the job. At the time, Ms. Theron was in Milan for a modeling job and had gone to an area nightclub to blow off some steam, where she was confronted by an aggressive woman.

“She pushed me and started talking smack, and that was it,” says Ms. Theron. “My body just took over, and I thought, ‘I didn’t just do that, did I?'”

Charlize revealed that she experienced what it was like to be on the receiving end of painful injuries during the filming of Atomic Blonde. By the second day on the set, Ms. Theron says her whole body was bruised and her eye was swollen shut.

Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, and Sofia Boutella, opens in theaters on July 28.

