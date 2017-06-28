Adorable ‘Jake The Diamond Dog’ Goes Viral After Bringing Umpires Water During Baseball Game [Video]

Who needs baseball as entertainment when you can have a water bottle carrying Golden Retriever instead?

When umpires at a recent minor league baseball game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the South Bend Cubs needed a pick-me-up, it wasn’t a water boy who came to the rescue to help them get hydrated — it was Jake The Diamond Dog!

According to People, the adorable dog, who is described on Facebook as “The best darn dog in professional baseball,” has gone viral after ABC sports reporter Zach Groth shared a video of the pooch doing his duties at a recent game. The news outlet also reports that Jake has always lived a life of luxury.

“He has lived a life of touring North America in the luxury of his own custom truck and many nice hotels. When he gets to the ballparks he’s met with adoration and affection by all ages,” his trainer, Jeff Marchal, dished.

In addition to helping hydrate umpires, Jake has a ton of other skills in his arsenal. Some of these adorable tricks include bringing the game ball to the pitcher, delivering water and towels to the umpires, shagging foul balls, catching frisbees and even serving as the batboy!

As you can tell from the video, Jake really loves what he does. With each task, the bright pooch trots over to do his assignment, with his tail constantly wagging.

According to the SRO Agency, who is Jake’s current talent agency, the Golden Retriever has been traveling to minor league baseball games and entertaining fans for years. His trainer said that the pooch has been to so many baseball games that he cannot even begin to imagine how many people have petted him in his lifetime.

And from the looks of Jake’s Facebook page, he’s already had a busy baseball season! On April 30, he traveled to Louisville for the Louisville Bats game. Next on the list was a May 9 game in Columbus, Ohio. Soon after, Jake took his talents to the Florence Freedom game in Kentucky. And last but not least, Jake traveled this past Monday to Fort Wayne, Indiana to the TinCaps game. What a busy dog!

If you’d like to see Jake in action at a ballpark near you, be sure to check out his Facebook page for upcoming events. What do you think? Would you go to a game just to see Jake the Diamond Dog?

[Featured Image by Jake the Diamond Dog/Facebook]