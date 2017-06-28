‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Forced To Come Clean, Juliet Pregnant, And Dina & Jill Face Off

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will have a tense conversation about Juliet’s (Laur Allen) pregnancy on Thursday, June 29. Other Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina (Marla Adams) and Jill (Jess Walton) will face off. It looks like a great episode ahead on the CBS daytime drama.

Cane Comes Clean

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane will be forced to admit that he did have sex with Juliet and her child could be his. It will be a complete shock to Lily as she thought that he was loyal to her.

Lily will have a meltdown after learning that Juliet is pregnant and demand answers from her husband. She will discover that Cane has lied to her multiple times and wants to know what really happened between them. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Juliet starts to say that she was telling the truth, but Lily stops her — she wants to hear the truth from her husband.

Without much of a choice, Cane admits that he had sex with Juliet in Tokyo. The Young and the Restless promo showed Lily crying as she tries to deal with the bombshell that her husband cheated on her. It will be a tough pill to swallow, and it could end their marriage. We’ll have to wait to see how it plays out in the next few weeks.

Juliet Pregnant?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Juliet will meet up with Hilary (Mishael Morgan) at the GCAC and learns a shocker — Juliet is pregnant. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary was completely taken aback by the scoop. Juliet will tell Hilary that she feels awful that Lily found out about Cane’s infidelity in such a horrifying way, but admits she feels better since it’s in the open. Of course, Hilary will try to give her a pep talk, but Juliet can’t shake feeling bad for putting Cane in such a bad spot with Lily.

Yesterday on #YR, Juliet collapses when Lily confronts her and Billy gets aggressive with Cane. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/lJPz0AQrta pic.twitter.com/b6XH8CNFND — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 28, 2017

Dina & Jill Face Off

Other Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dina will run into Jill at the GCAC and a heated confrontation seems inevitable. Jill will be shocked to see Dina in Genoa City and will likely have a few (unkind) words to say.

Young and the Restless fans, do you think Lily should forgive Cane? Is Juliet really pregnant or is Jordan right about her pulling off a huge con? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]