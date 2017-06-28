‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Gets A Red-Band Trailer That Is Not Safe For Work Or The Holidays

Last year, three women found one another and realized that they didn’t want to live the stereotypical mom lifestyle that they’re expected to embrace. Bad Moms ended up being a rather unexpected comedy hit on 2016, and it seemed only right that there would be a sequel. Well, they’re getting one, which will be out later this year, and A Bad Moms Christmas has received a red-band trailer that will have you looking at the holidays in a totally different way.

After figuring out how to get through the hum-drum everyday life of work, getting the kids to school, and the PTA, the three friends find out how to make it through Christmas. They thought it was bad just being a mother, but their lives are made even more difficult when their own mothers come to visit for the holidays.

As reported by Screen Rant, the red-band trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas has officially been released by STX Entertainment, and all of the stars are back. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn are returning for the sequel, and it looks as if they are going to handle Santa Claus and Christmas in their own unique ways.

A Bad Moms Christmas trailer: The holidays will never be the same https://t.co/iesyUc7Thr — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 28, 2017

For those wanting to watch the trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas, you can check it out by clicking this link. Just remember that it is a red-band trailer, which means it is not safe for work (NSFW), and if you have the sound up, it is really not safe for all ears.

Last year, Bad Moms ended up earning more than $183 million worldwide on a production budget of just $20 million, according to Box Office Mojo. There was no way that the studio could deny the fans a sequel.

If you’re already feeling the stress of the Christmas season far in advance, you’re going to want to see this movie when it hits theaters on Nov. 3. The original Bad Moms is truly an unexpected comedy hit, and it already appears as if A Bad Moms Christmas is going to really bring about some of the same big laughs and maybe help you make it through the holidays with your relatives. At least, that’s how things seem if the red-band trailer is any indication.

