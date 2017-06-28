Meghan King Edmonds Shares Message To Husband About Life Journey Full Of Ups And Downs

Meghan King Edmonds is gearing up for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which will premiere on Bravo in just a few weeks. Meghan had contemplated leaving the show because she felt it was too dramatic for her now that she was expecting a baby girl. She didn’t want to subject her daughter to yelling and screaming. However, King Edmonds may have thought about her time on the show because she and her husband decided to come back to the show.

It sounds like things are going well in the Edmonds home, both in St. Louis and in Orange County. Meghan has been sharing updates from around the country, revealing that she’s happy to be a mother, and she’s thrilled about the support her husband is giving her. According to a new Instagram post, Meghan King Edmonds is now celebrating her husband’s birthday by sharing a sweet message with him. Even though some people thought that there might be trouble in paradise, Meghan reveals that things are better than ever, and she’s thankful for his constant support during this interesting journey of life, marriage, and parenting with him.

Happy birthday to the best thing to happen to me. I love you, Jimmy! What a journey we're on! (Swipe left) A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

In her sweet birthday message on Instagram, Meghan King Edmonds writes that her husband is the best thing that has happened to her. She also celebrates the journey they are on together as husband and wife, which has been filled with ups and downs. While filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan experienced ups when she learned she was pregnant with twins, and downs when she learned that only one baby would survive.

King Edmonds also experienced downs during her IVF treatment and when fans slammed her husband for choosing to play golf rather than attend doctor’s appointments with her. However, Meghan King Edmonds has never been hard on her husband, which may explain why they are still happily married with a little baby.

This dream catcher really did it's job! #dreamcometrue #7months (tap pic once for brands) A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds’ sweet post to her husband? Do you think these two will have a more positive year since Aspen has now arrived? And do you think Aspen will be on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

